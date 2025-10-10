It comes after a seven-year-old was killed in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Firefighters battle flames at a thermal power plant following a series of explosions on October 10, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A wave of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes has caused massive power cuts across Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nine people were injured when strikes hit the city’s eastern districts, plunging thousands of homes into darkness, mayor Vitali Klitschko said this morning. It comes after a seven-year-old was killed in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Last night’s attacks reflect the Kremlin’s increased efforts to destroy Ukraine’s energy facilities ahead of winter. Read more: Putin admits Russia accidentally shot down Azerbaijani jet in December killing 38 people Read more: Starmer says issue of India buying Russian oil raised with Modi directly

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of attempting to "create chaos and apply psychological pressure". Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk accused Russia of "inflicting a massive strike” on the country’s energy infrastructure overnight. “As soon as safety conditions allow, energy experts will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and conducting restoration work,” she added. On the battlefield, Mr Zelenskyy said the most intense fighting remains around Pokrovsk and Dobropillia in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops have launched a counter-offensive operation he described as "very difficult but very timely - and successful".

Rescuers evacuate an injured elderly woman from a burning residential building on October 10, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty