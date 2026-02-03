The bombardment of at least five regions of Ukraine specifically took aim at the power grid, Mr Zelenskyy said, as part of Moscow's ongoing campaign to deny civilians light, heating and running water amid the coldest winter in years

The upper floors of a multi-storey building burn after debris from a Russian drone falls on February 3, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia has fired around 450 long-range drones and 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine in a major attack overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The barrage came a day before the two countries are due to attend US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on ending the war, which Russia launched nearly four years ago. The bombardment of at least five regions of Ukraine specifically took aim at the power grid, Mr Zelenskyy said, as part of Moscow's ongoing campaign to deny civilians light, heating and running water amid the coldest winter in years. At least 10 people were wounded, officials said. "Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorise people is more important to Russia than diplomacy," Mr Zelenskyy said. Read more: Ukraine slams 'infantile and irresponsible' FIFA boss for considering lifting Russian ban Read more: Millions of casualties, metres gained: Russia’s Ukraine war nears two million losses with battlefield gains measured in feet

Rescuers extinguish a fire in a multi-storey building hit by debris from a Russian drone on February 3, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

He urged allies to send more air defence supplies and bring "maximum pressure" to bear on Russia to end its full-scale invasion, which began on February 24 2022. Officials have described recent talks between Moscow and Kyiv delegations as constructive. But after a year of efforts, the Trump administration is still searching for a breakthrough on key issues such as who keeps the Ukrainian land that Russia's army has occupied, and a comprehensive settlement appears distant. The Abu Dhabi talks were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. Russia has tried to wear down the Ukrainians' appetite for the fight by creating hardship for the civilian population. It has tried to wreck Ukraine's electricity network, targeting substations, transformers, turbines and generators at power plants. Ukraine's largest private power company DTEK said that the overnight attack hit its thermal power plants in the ninth major assault since October.

Aftermath of an overnight Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February, 03 2026. Picture: Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images