The scale of long range-attack caught Moscow by surprise

By Flaminia Luck

This is the jaw-dropping moment the roof of a Russian oil refinery is blown off in Ukraine's biggest drone attack since the start of the war.

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Images shared from the scene showed huge plumes of black smoke rising from the Kapotnya refinery, one of Moscow’s most important energy facilities, supplying up to 40% of the capital’s petrol and 50% of its diesel fuel. 16 people were injured in the blistering assault on Wednesday night, which saw 555 drones shot down and over 200 intercepted, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry. The Ukrainian president, Volodomyr Zelenskky, described the attack on social media as their response to Russia’s striking of a 1,000-year-old mediaeval monastery complex earlier this week. The attack on Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery - a UNESCO World Heritage site that symbolises Ukraine's spiritual and cultural heritage - left ten dead and a historic cathedral damaged, drawing condemnation from European leaders. The scale of Thursday's long-range attack, apparently designed to shut down operations at the key refinery, caught Moscow by surprise in a city that does not typically alert residents with air raid alarms. The Kremlin said the latest attacks on Russia are pushing back the prospect of any direct contacts between the countries' presidents.

Black smoke billows from an attack on an oil refinery in the outskirts of Moscow. Picture: Getty

A residential locality blanketed in black smoke in Moscow. Picture: Getty

Reuters reported seeing flames and plumes of smoke over the densely populated southeastern district of Kapotnya where the refinery supplying the capital is located. "Air defense forces continue to repel a massive attack. Several drones managed to reach the Moscow oil refinery," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, adding that a shopping centre also suffered minor damage. Sobyanin said 180 down were shot down around Moscow alone. On Thursday morning, the Interfax news agency reported Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the latest attacks on Russia are pushing back the prospect of any direct contacts between Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy. Ushakov made his remarks after Moscow bore the brunt of the brutal aerial assault.

Rescue workers try to put out a fire at the Dormition Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Rescue workers put out a fire during a Russian strike on Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

In a social media post, President Zelenskyy said: "Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. "Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine. "I thank our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for their coordinated efforts – the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, Defense Intelligence, and our missile brigade for their precision. "In recent days, all of our partners have noted the precision and effectiveness of our mid-range strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy."

Workers build a temporary structure to protect the burned roof after a fire severely damaged the 11th century historical Dormition Cathedral. Picture: Getty

Emergency service personnel work on the burnt and damaged roof of the Dormition Cathedral. Picture: Getty

The central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery was seriously damaged in a direct attack on Monday, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital's military administration, said in a Telegram post. "A brutal assault on our people and our heritage. This is the true face of Russia's Orthodox values," Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.