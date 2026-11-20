Ryabkov made the comments a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said, after a Berlin summit, that the question of Ukraine's NATO membership should be reopened

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives to attend the talks between Foreign Ministers of Russia and Colombia. Picture: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov pushed back against the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine and said that what he called any form of "quasi-membership" for Kyiv in the Western military alliance was totally unacceptable for Moscow.

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Ryabkov made the comments a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said, after a Berlin summit, that the question of Ukraine's NATO membership should be reopened. US peace negotiator Jared Kushner, at the same event, also said that he and fellow negotiator Steve Witkoff had "gotten the Russians comfortable with the concept that any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5." That is a reference to the alliance's key collective defence clause that deems an attack on one member an attack on all and obliges fellow alliance members to help restore order. Read more: Trump 'tells Europe to defund Ukraine' in 'tirade' phone call after summit with his 'friend' Putin Read more: Cyber experts race to secure tens of thousands of UK fridges from hackers after critical security flaw uncovered

"I would like to say that even the notion of a formula for Ukraine’s quasi-membership of NATO, and the search for some sort of – in inverted commas – ‘creative solution’ in this area, is an option that is unacceptable to us. "We discuss security guarantees first and foremost in terms of ensuring the security of our own country," Ryabkov was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency after being asked whether NATO Article 5-style guarantees for Ukraine would be acceptable to Russia. “As far as Ukraine is concerned, let them recognise the irrevocable nature of our demand that this state must not join NATO.