When the guns in Ukraine eventually fall silent, many in Europe will breathe a sigh of relief.

Yet a peace agreement there could open the door to a new challenge: a more assertive Russia in the Middle East. For Moscow, the region has always been more than a sideshow. It offers military footholds, diplomatic leverage, and economic partnerships that compensate for its isolation from the West.

A ceasefire in Ukraine would not end Russia’s global ambitions; it might redirect them southwards.

The war in Ukraine has consumed Russia’s military and paramilitary bandwidth. From supplying Iran with drones to sustaining its bases in Syria, Moscow has been forced to ration its commitments.

Analysts have noted that the war limited Russia’s ability to respond to Iranian requests for more direct support in times of crisis. A peace deal would ease these constraints.

In Syria, even after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Russia has clung to its military assets at Hmeimim airbase and Tartus naval facility. It is now negotiating with the transitional government to secure long-term basing rights. Freed from the daily grind of the Ukrainian front, Moscow could reinforce these positions, signalling to both Washington and Ankara that it remains an indispensable power in the Levant.

Beyond Syria, Russia is pushing into North Africa. The Ministry of Defence now runs the so-called “Africa Corps,” which replaced Wagner and has thousands of operatives deployed across the continent.

Libya is the jewel in that crown. In eastern Libya, Russian units are expanding their presence, seeking access to ports and airfields that would give Moscow a logistics hub linking the Mediterranean, Sahel, and Red Sea.

So far, the war in Ukraine has slowed these efforts. A peace agreement would remove that brake.

Alongside military deployments, Russia has positioned itself as a mediator in regional disputes. This spring it sought to insert itself into US–Iran nuclear discussions, not out of altruism but to gain bargaining chips with Washington. Expect more of this if Ukraine quiets down.

The timing is important: in late August, Britain, France, and Germany triggered the “snapback” mechanism at the United Nations to re-impose sanctions on Iran. With Tehran facing renewed isolation, Moscow becomes a natural partner for sanctions-busting and defence co-production.

The more Russia is freed from Ukraine, the more energy it can invest in deepening this alignment.

Energy diplomacy also matters. Through OPEC+, Moscow coordinates with Saudi Arabia and others to shape oil markets. With Riyadh planning to phase out voluntary cuts of more than 2 million barrels a day in 2025, Russia will have a seat at the table in decisions that directly impact global prices.

That kind of coordination requires attention at the highest levels, which is easier to provide if Ukraine is no longer the overriding priority.

Russia’s economic ties with the Middle East are another source of influence. It is the leading supplier of wheat to Egypt, ensuring bread prices in Cairo are directly tied to Moscow’s export decisions.

At the same time, Rosatom is building Egypt’s first nuclear power plant at El Dabaa, a project with decades-long political and financial implications.

These levers—wheat, nuclear technology, arms sales—give Russia durable access to regional capitals, and they can only grow in importance once freed from the burdens of Ukraine.

There are, of course, constraints. If a peace deal leaves Western sanctions largely intact, Russia’s financial and technological capacity will remain restricted. Its assets abroad are also vulnerable: Hmeimim has faced attacks, and Libya is far from a stable operating environment. Nor should we forget Russia’s domestic needs.

After years of costly war, the Kremlin will face pressure to rebuild at home before projecting abroad.

Still, the broad trajectory is clear. A peace agreement in Ukraine is unlikely to tame Russia; it is more likely to shift its attention to the Middle East. Expect intensified efforts to secure basing in Syria, build military infrastructure in Libya, act as a diplomatic broker over Iran and Gaza, and expand energy and grain deals with Egypt and the Gulf.

For Western policymakers, the implication is stark: a truce in Ukraine may ease one front but will sharpen another. If left unaddressed, Europe may find that Russia’s retreat from one battlefield has set the stage for its advance on another.