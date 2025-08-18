The overnight attack struck residential areas, according to authorities in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: KHARKIV REGIONAL PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / HANDOUT

By Henry Moore

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of hitting Ukraine with "demonstrative and cynical" strikes hours before European leaders descend on Washington for peace talks.

A rescuer carries a body of child from a residential building damaged by a Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

"Russians are deliberately killing people, particularly children. "The Russian war machine continues to destroy lives despite everything," he added. “Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts. "That is precisely why we are seeking assistance to put an end to the killings." President Zelenskyy touched down in Washington on Monday morning ahead of the crunch talks.

A car burns against the background of a damaged residential building following Russia's missile attack in Kharkiv. Picture: Alamy

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump wrote shortly after 9pm on Sunday. "Remember how it started," he added, before pointing to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 - rhetoric that echoes that of the Russian leader, marking a notable change of position by the US. Leaders including French President Emmanuelle Macron, Sir Keir Starmer, and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte, are set to discuss ceasefire demands linked to the Ukraine war following Trump's face-to-face meeting with Putin last week. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer praised Volodymyr Zelensky's desire for "just and lasting peace" overnight, ahead of the two men's visit to the White House today. Mr Trump described Monday as a "big day" at the White House, adding: "Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!." Germany's Friedrich Merz, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and Finland’s Alexander Stubb will also be in attendance at the unprecedented meeting.

Reports that Russia may accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal in its war against the country are “encouraging”, the Government has said. On Sunday, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on the conflict, told CNN such a move had been discussed at the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. It comes as government minister Stephen Kinnock told LBC that "any agreement that is reached has to be with the support of President Zelenskyy." "That's up to him and to the Ukrainian people. It is their territory, their country. We will support President Zelenskyy in whatever he determines." European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is also set to be in attendance - the first international leader to announce she was joining Zelenskyy over the weekend.

It comes as Mr Zelenskyy, alongside a slew of European leaders, have travelled to Washington DC today for talks with Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy has thanked the US president for convening the meeting and said that everyone involved shares "a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably". In a post on X, he wrote that peace "must be lasting", adding: "Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. “Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. "I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance. "Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace." It comes as fears mount over a potential Russian land grab being signed off by Mr Trump after the US and Russian presidents met in Alaska last week. Friday’s meeting saw Mr Trump drop a demand for a ceasefire, calling instead for a permanent peace deal.

Mr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for effective security guarantees from Ukraine's allies. On Sunday, a US envoy said Putin agreed to a potential NATO-like security pact for Ukraine. Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their last explosive meeting at the Whtie House, which saw the pair clash in a heated bust-up from the Oval Office as the world watched live. It saw Mr Trump accuse the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three" as he booted Mr Zelesnkyy out of the White House – leaving Kyiv-Washington ties in ruins.

