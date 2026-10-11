Russia and Ukraine reach 'energy ceasefire', Trump announces - but Zelenskyy says he is unaware of such deal
Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to what he described as an "energy ceasefire".
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Trump, in a social media post, claimed the energy ceasefire was taking effect immediately, but did not elaborate further.
He wrote: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that he was not aware of an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.
But he added that if Moscow agreed to such a ceasefire, Kyiv would accept it.
"The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree.
"If President Trump negotiated it with Putin — please tell us when the ceasefire begins — we are ready, and we will accept it," Zelenskyy said.
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The announcement comes after Trump criticised Zelenskyy for continuing to attack Russian oil refineries a day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.
Trump has been under pressure to bring down fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.
On Friday, Trump announced that Moscow would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.
Zelenskyy said it is easy for Ukraine to be blamed for higher fuel prices "when everybody in the world understands (that) because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising."
Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Trump and Zelenskyy have clashed in recent days since the announcement that the US would be buying diesel from Russia.
Zelenskyy called the decision "weak", to which Trump responded with suggestions that Ukraine should have a new leader.
Speaking to US media on Sunday, Zelenskyy vowed to organise a leadership election in his country if Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.
"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections," Zelenskyy told ABC.
Zelenskyy said "it's up to Ukrainians" to choose their leader and noted that Putin would also like to change who is leading Ukraine.