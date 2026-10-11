US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to what he described as an "energy ceasefire".

Trump, in a social media post, claimed the energy ceasefire was taking effect immediately, but did not elaborate further.

He wrote: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that he was not aware of an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.

But he added that if Moscow agreed to such a ceasefire, Kyiv would accept it.

"The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree.

"If President Trump negotiated it with Putin — please tell us when the ceasefire begins — we are ready, and we will accept it," Zelenskyy said.

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