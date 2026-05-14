The body of a 12-year-old girl was reportedly pulled from the rubble

Photo taken today shows the wreckage of a high-rise condominium building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

At least five people including a schoolgirl have died after Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine just days after Vladimir Putin claimed the conflict would soon come to an end.

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As of now, already 5 people have been reported killed in Kyiv as a result of last night’s Russian attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 40 people have been injured in the capital, and another 7 in the Kyiv region. There are already 28 injured in Kharkiv.… pic.twitter.com/1rjJhLvzYr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 14, 2026

The city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "We hope that there will be no people under the rubble, but the probability is quite high" while Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the entrance of the building had been "completely destroyed". The president added: "My condolences to the families and loved ones. There may still be people trapped under the rubble." Ukraine's emergencies service DSNS said 45 people, including two children, were injured with Friday having been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. The killings mark the third consecutive day that Ukraine has reported deaths in the country. Among the buildings to be hit were residential blocks, a school, a veterinary clinic and other purely civilian infrastructure. Mr Zelenskyy confirmed over 1,560 Russian drones had targeted Ukraine since Tuesday, of which only around seven per cent had gotten through with the rest shot down.

Vladimir Putin, pictured yesterday, last week suggested the war could be coming to an end soon. Picture: Alamy