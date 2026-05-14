Russia launches fresh wave of strikes on Kyiv killing at least five including schoolgirl
The body of a 12-year-old girl was reportedly pulled from the rubble
At least five people including a schoolgirl have died after Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine just days after Vladimir Putin claimed the conflict would soon come to an end.
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The barrage of strikes was launched in Kyiv overnight on Thursday which also left 40 people injured and around ten missing.
Emergency services have worked to dig through debris where it is expected more bodies will be recovered from in the coming hours.
It comes just days after Putin suggested the war could soon come to an end as President Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between the two nations.
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As of now, already 5 people have been reported killed in Kyiv as a result of last night’s Russian attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 40 people have been injured in the capital, and another 7 in the Kyiv region. There are already 28 injured in Kharkiv.… pic.twitter.com/1rjJhLvzYr— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 14, 2026
The city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "We hope that there will be no people under the rubble, but the probability is quite high" while Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the entrance of the building had been "completely destroyed".
The president added: "My condolences to the families and loved ones. There may still be people trapped under the rubble."
Ukraine's emergencies service DSNS said 45 people, including two children, were injured with Friday having been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.
The killings mark the third consecutive day that Ukraine has reported deaths in the country.
Among the buildings to be hit were residential blocks, a school, a veterinary clinic and other purely civilian infrastructure.
Mr Zelenskyy confirmed over 1,560 Russian drones had targeted Ukraine since Tuesday, of which only around seven per cent had gotten through with the rest shot down.
He described the strikes as "definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end".
A three-day ceasefire was brokered by the US last Friday, which led Putin to tell reporters: "I think that the matter is coming to an end."
Reacting to the attacks, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Rusia of indiscriminately targeting civilians.
Ms von der Leyen wrote: "Another night of death and destruction.
"While Russia openly mocks diplomatic efforts, we continue to strengthen Ukraine. We are finalising a €6 billion ($7bn; £5bn) drone support package.
"And we keep the pressure on Russia's war economy with ever tougher sanctions."