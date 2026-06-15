The central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site symbolic of Ukrainian cultural history, was seriously damaged in a direct attack

Rescue workers put out a fire of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Four people were killed, while a monastery caught fire, in the heaviest Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital in two weeks.

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The fresh strikes came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to end to the conflict, ahead of a G7 meeting in France this week. The central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site symbolic of Ukrainian cultural history, was seriously damaged in a direct attack, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital's military administration, said in a Telegram post. "A brutal assault on our people and our heritage. This is the true face of Russia's Orthodox values," Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X. As towering flames rose over the monastery, residents took shelter underground in the worst Russian attack on Ukraine since early June when drones and missiles killed more than 20 people and left more than 100 wounded. Read More: Moment Royal Marines board Russian shadow fleet vessel in unprecedented operation Read More: Zelenskyy thanks Britons after Royal Marines Commandos board Russian shadow fleet oil tanker

Firefighters put out a fire at a city marketplace following a Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

Drones and missiles struck several high-rise apartment buildings and damaged electricity lines, leaving some 140,000 residents without power, according to Kyiv authorities. Four people were killed and 23 injured, Tkachenko said. "What more must the Kremlin Antichrist do for the world to realise that decisive action must be taken so that the Russian terror against Ukraine and the very principles of peace come to an end?" Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said on X. Neighbouring Poland, an EU and NATO member, scrambled fighter jets on Monday against a possible airspace incursion, before recalling the alert and saying no sky violation had been recorded, its Armed Forces said. Ukraine would be "urgently initiating" procedures within UNESCO and other international mechanisms to ensure "immediate and adequate responses to this state barbarism," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in reference to the monastery attack, with Estonian foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, also condemning the Russian strikes.

Residents gather outside a damaged residential building following a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

Most of Ukraine's territory was under air raid warnings in the early hours of Monday and Ukrainian drones were being repelled over Russia as both countries continued to exchange strikes. Five emergency service rescuers were killed and at least another five injured after a second Russian strike hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, with three people, including a child, wounded in Sumy, according to social media posts by local authorities. Russia and Ukraine both deny deliberately attacking civilians. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports. Ukraine has recently intensified attacks on Russian industrial and energy facilities, as it tries to deprive Moscow of revenues and hasten an end to the war.