Russia and Ukraine hold first US-brokered talks since February as Trump signals ‘very strong inclination’ towards ending war
Officials are meeting in Abu Dhabi today for the start two days of talks after Trump said a broad peace deal was possible.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Tuesday for their first US-brokered talks since February - as optimisim about the possibly of a deal to end the conflict grows.
Listen to this article
A trilateral meeting also involving the US kicked off in Abu Dhabi today for the start of what is scheduled to be two days of talks.
It comes after President Donald Trump suggested last week that a broad deal was possible on ending the war in Ukraine after four-and-a-half years of fighting.
Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are mediating between the two warring sides - who have not held direct talks in nine months.
Representatives from France, Britain, Germany, the European Union, NATO and Italy are also expected to be in Abu Dhabi and to talk to US and Ukrainian officials.
Russia has not said it will hold any direct talks with the Europeans this week.
Read more: Trump teases 'big, beautiful agreement' on Ukraine which 'might involve all of Europe'
Read more: Putin says Russia is 'prepared' for conflict but insists he does not want war with Europe
Russia's 11-person delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and also includes two deputy foreign ministers and a number of senior military and intelligence service officials.
Kyiv's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said ahead of the meeting that Ukrainian officials had met separately with European, NATO and EU representatives and the two American envoys.
"We are doing everything to ensure that Europe is a participant in the diplomatic process," Umerov said before the meeting
.France said there could be no lasting peace in Ukraine without addressing European security, and that this required the involvement of the Europeans.
Russia had made clear it did not see a place for Europeans at the meeting with the Ukrainians and Americans.On the eve of the talks, Trump said Washington was seeing a "very strong inclination" towards ending the war, and that both sides were "tired of fighting".
After meeting privately with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy last week at the White House, Trump predicted that a peace deal could emerge soon.
Trump has frequently said an agreement to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two was close, without a deal emerging.
But negotiations have picked up again in recent weeks after months of Washington’s preoccupation with its war in Iran.
Russian forces currently hold about a fifth of Ukraine and Putin has given no publicly sign that he is willing to drop his insistence that Ukraine surrender the entire eastern region of Donbas before a peace deal can be struck.