Officials are meeting in Abu Dhabi today for the start two days of talks after Trump said a broad peace deal was possible.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the US, are taking place in Abu Dhabi. Picture: GRIGORY SYSOYEV/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Tuesday for their first US-brokered talks since February - as optimisim about the possibly of a deal to end the conflict grows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A trilateral meeting also involving the US kicked off in Abu Dhabi today for the start of what is scheduled to be two days of talks. It comes after President Donald Trump suggested last week that a broad deal was possible on ending the war in Ukraine after four-and-a-half years of fighting. Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are mediating between the two warring sides - who have not held direct talks in nine months. Representatives from France, Britain, Germany, the European Union, NATO and Italy are also expected to be in Abu Dhabi and to talk to US and Ukrainian officials. Russia has not said it will hold any direct talks with the Europeans this week. Read more: Trump teases 'big, beautiful agreement' on Ukraine which 'might involve all of Europe' Read more: Putin says Russia is 'prepared' for conflict but insists he does not want war with Europe

Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia (R), Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov (C) and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov (L) attend talks. Picture: GRIGORY SYSOYEV/Getty

Russia's 11-person delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and also includes two deputy foreign ministers and a number of senior military and intelligence service officials. Kyiv's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said ahead of the meeting that Ukrainian officials had met separately with European, NATO and EU representatives and the two American envoys. "We are doing everything to ensure that Europe is a participant in the diplomatic process," Umerov said before the meeting .France said there could be no lasting peace in Ukraine without addressing European security, and that this required the involvement of the Europeans.

President Trump has express optimism about the possibilty of the Ukraine war ending. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty