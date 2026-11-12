Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a prisoner exchange during two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, greeted US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at a Moscow airport. Picture: Kirill Dmitriev/X

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia and Ukraine exchanged attacks on each other's capitals early on Thursday, a day after peace talks ended and shortly before US envoys arrived in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin.

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Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, greeted US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at a Moscow airport, ahead of their meeting with the Kremlin chief later in the day. "Welcoming Steve and Jared to Moscow," Dmitriev said on X, posting a picture of himself shaking hands with Witkoff near a plane on a grey, wintry morning, and Kushner standing alongside. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a prisoner exchange during two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said differences remained on major issues, including territorial questions. Read more: China's Xi Jinping says Taiwan 'reunification' must happen as history cannot be stopped Read more: Guard rebukes Pete Hegseth's delegation for laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

BREAKING: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow for a meeting with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/dp4mtgWaZi — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) November 12, 2026