The first day of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was "productive", a spokesperson for the White House has said.

It is the first time that direct peace talks have been held between three countries, with negotiations being held in the UAE over the next two days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it's "too early to draw conclusions" on today's negotiations, but he added that "Russia must be ready to end the war it started".

Moscow insists it won't sign any deal until its demands for Ukrainian territory are met.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said: "The meeting focused on the parameters for ending Russia’s war and the further logic of the negotiation process aimed at advancing toward a dignified and lasting peace."

