Russia and Ukraine peace talks 'productive', White House says after first day of negotiations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it's "too early to draw conclusions" on today's negotiations
The first day of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was "productive", a spokesperson for the White House has said.
It is the first time that direct peace talks have been held between three countries, with negotiations being held in the UAE over the next two days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it's "too early to draw conclusions" on today's negotiations, but he added that "Russia must be ready to end the war it started".
Moscow insists it won't sign any deal until its demands for Ukrainian territory are met.
Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said: "The meeting focused on the parameters for ending Russia’s war and the further logic of the negotiation process aimed at advancing toward a dignified and lasting peace."
Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were part of the team representing the US in the negotiations.
It follows President Putin's meeting with Donald Trump's envoys last night - which the Kremlin says was "useful".
Mr Zelenskyy used part of his speech at Davos on Thursday to criticise his European allies for what he portrayed as the continent's slow and inadequate response to Russia's invasion nearly four years ago
"Europe looks lost," Mr Zelenskyy said in his speech, urging the continent to become a global force. He contrasted Europe's response with Washington's bold steps in Venezuela and Iran.
The former comic actor referred to the movie Groundhog Day, in which the main character must relive the same day over and over again.
"Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed. And nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words again," Mr Zelenskyy said.