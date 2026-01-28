Ukraine, Russia and the US last week engaged in the first three-way peace talks aimed at ending the war, as the fourth year of Moscow’s full-scale invasion nears

A local resident clears up debris from his broken balcony after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia’s war effort in Ukraine is sustainable enough to see it through to the end of the year should a peace deal not be struck before then, the UK believes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ukraine, Russia and the US last week engaged in the first three-way peace talks aimed at ending the war, as the fourth year of Moscow’s full-scale invasion nears. More talks are soon expected to follow the Abu Dhabi negotiations, as Russia continues strikes aimed at crippling Ukraine’s power plants. But if a ceasefire is not brokered this year, then Russia’s war economy, its military recruitment campaigns and the support it gets from other countries are likely to ensure Moscow’s current footing in the conflict is sustained for the rest of 2026. Russia is believed to have suffered 415,000 casualties in 2025, down from 430,000 the previous year. Read more: Trump sends 'massive armada' of US ships including flagship aircraft carrier to Iran with threat of 'major destruction' Read more: 'A picture is worth a thousand words': Trump hangs picture of himself with Putin in White House

A view of the destruction after the Russian forces attacked the regional center at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a skyscraper in Zaporizhia, Ukraine on January 28, 2026. Picture: Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images

A total of 1,228,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have died since the start of its invasion in 2022. Alongside its domestic recruitment campaign, Russia has been recruiting more foreign fighters to join its cause. These are estimated to number in the thousands, but are a sign that the Kremlin is keen to avoid a wider national mobilisation. Some 55,000 Russian kamikaze drones were launched into Ukraine in 2025, a five-fold increase on the previous year, and which were largely targeted at the country’s critical energy infrastructure. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday before the Prime Minister left for his trip to China. During their conversation, Downing Street said the pair “discussed the desperate situations many families face, including no heating or electricity, during freezing winter temperatures” amid Russia’s ongoing air strikes.

The top floors of a block of flats in the Holosiivskyi district are damaged by a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 28, 2026. Picture: Danylo Antoniuk/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images