Russia is 'not serious' about peace, Zelenskyy warns as Ukraine marks fourth anniversary of Putin's invasion
It comes as Britain announced a new wave of sanctions on Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Donald Trump not to fall for Russia’s “games” as Ukraine marks the fourth anniversary of Putin’s invasion.
Speaking as Russia’s war enters its fifth year, the Ukrainian leader said the conflict has reached the “beginning of the end” but warned against Russian attempts to prolong the fighting.
Mr Zelenskyy also urged the European Union to stop delaying the country’s entrance into the bloc.
“I want a date. I am asking for it,” he told the Financial Times.
“Let us not allow the next leaders or the next generation to face a situation where Russia blocks Ukraine’s EU membership for 50 years.”
Vladimir Putin has used his relationship with US President Donald Trump to weaken Ukraine’s position on the global stage, Mr Zelenskyy said.
“Russians are playing games,” he added, saying the Kremlin is “not serious” about ending its war.
“I see it, because they are very poor actors. They are playing with Trump and playing with the entire world. That’s how it is,” the Ukrainian president said.
“Putin thinks he looks convincing and that he can be trusted. No — he is a bad actor.”
Mr Zelenskyy also rubbished suggestions of a temporary pause in the fighting, saying the country needs a ceasefire “yesterday.”
“Ukraine needs a ceasefire — yesterday, today, tomorrow,” he said.
“We don’t need a pause. We need the end of the war.”
It comes after it emerged Putin is no longer able to recruit Russian troops quickly enough to replace those dying on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Government has announced Britain will provide new military, energy and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as Sir Keir Starmer is set to convene a coalition of the willing meeting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
Between 30,000 and 35,000 Russian soldiers are recruited each month, according to Western officials.
But the number of those killed over the past three months is believed to have been higher than those who joined up.
This means that for the first time in the four years of war, for a sustained period, Moscow's battlefield numbers are falling. Western officials believe this will have a significant impact on the Kremlin's ability to "generate offensive power" for a spring or summer offensive, meaning that any Russian forward march would be sluggish.
It also raises the prospect of "coercive" mobilisation within Russia, such as conscription, rather than relying on the promise of large financial rewards to recruit soldiers.
Drone attacks continue to be the driving force behind the casualty rate on the battlefield, and officials believe that ground-based drones - so-called unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) - will become ever more present over the coming year.