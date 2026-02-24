It comes as Britain announced a new wave of sanctions on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Donald Trump not to fall for Russia’s “games” as Ukraine marks the fourth anniversary of Putin’s invasion.

“Let us not allow the next leaders or the next generation to face a situation where Russia blocks Ukraine’s EU membership for 50 years.” Vladimir Putin has used his relationship with US President Donald Trump to weaken Ukraine’s position on the global stage, Mr Zelenskyy said. “Russians are playing games,” he added, saying the Kremlin is “not serious” about ending its war. “I see it, because they are very poor actors. They are playing with Trump and playing with the entire world. That’s how it is,” the Ukrainian president said. “Putin thinks he looks convincing and that he can be trusted. No — he is a bad actor.” Mr Zelenskyy also rubbished suggestions of a temporary pause in the fighting, saying the country needs a ceasefire “yesterday.” “Ukraine needs a ceasefire — yesterday, today, tomorrow,” he said.