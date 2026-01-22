Zelenskyy hits out Europe's 'lack of action' over Ukraine as he confirms first trilateral meeting to take place
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the “first trilateral meeting” between Ukraine, Russia and the United States will take place tomorrow.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Ukrainian leader hailed “positive” talks with Donald Trump as he said a peace plan is “nearly ready.”
The meeting is set to take place in the UAE and was organised at short notice, Mr Zelenskyy suggested.
"I hope that the Emirates know about it,” he joked.
“Yes. Sometimes we have such surprises from our American side."
Elsewhere, Mr Zelenskyy praised recent talks between Ukrainian delegates and Mr Trump’s top team.
"My team spoke with the American team before my meeting with President Trump," he said.
"My team spend a lot of time with Americans, and even I wanted to ask President Trump to give them American passports because I think that they really spend a lot of time [there].
"I think that the meeting is very important, we need a boat, I hope this is the boat, this is the ship to peace.
"The documents aimed at ending this war are nearly ready, and that really matters. Ukraine is working with full honesty and determination and that brings results."
Despite this progress, Mr Zelenskyy slammed his European allies for “lacking action”, likening peace talks to “Groundhog Day.”
"It's true many meetings have taken place, but still Europe hasn't reached even the point of having a home for the tribunal, with stuff and actual work happening inside,” he said, speaking of plans to try Vladimir Putin.
“What's missing? Time or political will? Too often in Europe, something else is always more urgent than justice.
"Europe looks lost trying to convince the US president to change. But he will not change. President Trump loves who he is, and he says he loves Europe, but he will not listen to this kind of Europe."
An unusually critical Zelenskyy continued: "Europe hasn't even formed a united position on the American idea.
"Maybe tonight when the European Council meets, they will decide something.
"But the documents were already decided this morning, and tonight they might also finally decide something on Greenland.“We should not accept that Europe is just a salad of small and middle powers seasoned with enemies of Europe.
"When united we are truly invincible and Europe can and must be a global force, not one that reacts late, but one that defines the future."