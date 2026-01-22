By Henry Moore

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the “first trilateral meeting” between Ukraine, Russia and the United States will take place tomorrow.

“Yes. Sometimes we have such surprises from our American side." Elsewhere, Mr Zelenskyy praised recent talks between Ukrainian delegates and Mr Trump’s top team. "My team spoke with the American team before my meeting with President Trump," he said. "My team spend a lot of time with Americans, and even I wanted to ask President Trump to give them American passports because I think that they really spend a lot of time [there]. "I think that the meeting is very important, we need a boat, I hope this is the boat, this is the ship to peace. "The documents aimed at ending this war are nearly ready, and that really matters. Ukraine is working with full honesty and determination and that brings results." Despite this progress, Mr Zelenskyy slammed his European allies for “lacking action”, likening peace talks to “Groundhog Day.”

