Russia launched 130 drones, 48 cruise missiles and also ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukraine hit by Russian drones in "birthday gift" for Vladimir Putin. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa/X

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least 11 people and damaging residential buildings, industrial facilities and infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

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Two people were killed in the capital Kyiv, four in the northern city of Pryluki and two in the central Poltava region, authorities said. "Ukraine has once again been hit by Russian missiles throughout the night," Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said on the Telegram app. "Another sleepless night, another act of terror, after which people still have to plan their working day despite everything," he added. Read more: British man who joined Putin’s war claims 15 others fighting for Russia Read more: Fake faces, stolen secrets and online lies: How Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are using AI against their targets

Today, as a birthday “gift” to Putin, the Russian army destroyed a residential building in Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region. It was an ordinary five-story apartment building. Tragically, as of now, five people have been reported killed and 26 injured, including five children.… pic.twitter.com/rd9iMT3kpF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 7, 2026

Russia launched 130 drones, 48 cruise missiles and also ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said. Air defence units downed 161 targets, it said on Telegram. Kyiv and Poltava in central Ukraine, the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv in the northeast were the focus of the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian air force said. Russia's defence ministry said its forces had carried out a "massive strike" on military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions, using high-precision land-, sea- and air-launched weapons, as well as drones. It said the targets included sites where Ukrainian defence company Fire Point manufactures and stores its Flamingo cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones in Kyiv as well as regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv.

A fire breaks out at a garage cooperative in the Darnytskyi district following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 6, 2026. Picture: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had fired its first domestically made ballistic missile in combat, produced by Fire Point. In an interview with Reuters last week, Zelenskyy said he expected the company to have a longer-range FP-9 missile ready by the autumn, which the company has said will be capable of reaching Moscow. In Pryluki in the northern Chernihiv region, a Russian missile slammed into a five-storey residential building, regional authorities said. At least four people were killed on the spot and 20 more were wounded, while more residents could be buried under the rubble, local authorities said. Video images showed rescuers pulling people from beneath the wreckage.

A fire breaks out at a garage cooperative in the Darnytskyi district following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 6, 2026. Picture: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images