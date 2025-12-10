After years of stalemate, we don’t quake in our boots at the thought that Russia will punish us for supporting Ukraine’s independence.

Looking under the surface of the sea, though, there’s significant threat.

Russia threatens the undersea cables that form the base of our internet infrastructure. A Russian Navy vessel is exploring the waters off the British coast right now.

It has mini-subs and robot submarines that can find, listen to, and destroy undersea cables. The Russians don’t even need to use bleeding-edge technology to break our cables: they have fake merchant vessels that can do it with their anchors.

The Russian submarine fleet, with their ballistic and cruise missiles, is down there too.

When Vladimir Putin put on his green camouflage soldier cosplay last week to say he was ‘ready to fight’ Ukraine’s European partners, he knew that Russian submarines could launch missiles with conventional or nuclear payloads at British, French and German bases.

The Royal Navy’s newly announced Atlantic Bastion programme will use helicopter and submarine drones to listen for undersea Russians. This is vital to defending the British Isles and our surrounding waters, but it also creates a big, fat target for the Russians.

The drones will need constant repair, recharging and replacement; and the ships and bases that look after them will be vulnerable.

The hardware and software of the artificial intelligence systems that analyse the sounds could be attacked.

Creating systems that work in the harsh environment of the sea, the air, and in cyberspace will strain British resources. The US National Security Strategy published last week demands that America defend a sphere of influence in the Americas.

This enables them to leave Europe to Russia, but it requires them to keep tabs on the Russian submarine fleet as a threat to the American homeland.

Nonetheless, our drones will be vulnerable.

They will be silent black holes in the seawater when they’re listening, but the ships that deploy them, control them and maintain them; and those ships’ home bases; will be vulnerable to Russian attack by sea, air and through cyberspace.

We will need to have trained sailors operating warships to show the flag and deter threats to our internet infrastructure and our listening capabilities.

When Putin threatens European states that support Ukraine, those threats have to ring hollow.

The future of our security is a razor-sharp fleet of stealthy robots running silently above and below the surface, and the very best human and artificial intelligence analysis.

This fleet needs to be protected and defended. We need to invest a lot more talent and money in the best sailors, armed drones in large numbers, warships, and access to the chips and energy required to create, train and sustain artificial intelligence.