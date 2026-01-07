British armed forces provided support to the US operation to seize the Marinera tanker, including RAF surveillance and the RFA Tideforce support ship. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

The seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera was supported by the British armed forces, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The MoD said the supply ship RFA Tideforce and RAF surveillance aircraft assisted the US operation to seize the tanker, also known as the Bella 1. The department insisted the support was "in full compliance with international law". Defence Secretary John Healey said: "Today our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful US interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia. This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting. "This ship, with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict, and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine.

US forces are reportedly attempting to seize the Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, which is said to have escaped Donald Trump's "total naval blockade" of Venezuela. Picture: PA MEDIA

Read more: US forces seize rogue ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in dramatic raid after pursuit across Atlantic Read more: What was the Marinera really carrying for Russia and Venezuela, and why did Washington move first? "The UK will continue to step up our action against shadow fleet activity to protect our national security, our economy, and global stability - making Britain secure at home and strong abroad. "The US is the UK's closest defence and security partner. The depth of our defence relationship with the US is an essential part of our security, and today's seamlessly executed operation shows just how well this works in practice." The MoD added the ship had initially flown a false flag and is assessed to have been involved in illegal activity linked to Hezbollah. Earlier, Downing Street refused to comment on reports. No 10 said it would not comment on speculation, or the uses of British military bases by third parties.

This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland. — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026