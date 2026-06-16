Russian Black Sea fleet warship opens fire with warning shot at pleasure craft around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, just outside UK waters

A Russian warship fired warning shots after coming within just 150 metres of colliding with a British sailing yacht in the English Channel, the Kremlin has said. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A Russian warship fired warning shots after coming within just 150 metres of colliding with a British sailing yacht in the English Channel, the Kremlin has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russian defence ministry confirmed the near-miss between the Bright Future and the Admiral Grigorovich took place between the Isle of Wight and Normandy at around 11.40am on Tuesday. The British-flagged 40ft sailing yacht, reportedly on a recreational voyage, later alerted the coast guard that it was fired upon after it sailed near the Admiral Grigorovich. A statement from Putin's regime said that they discovered the Bright Future was on a dangerous course and "attempted to contact the civilian vessel on the international radio channel". It added that after the attempts to make contact, "there was no change in the yacht's course or response to the international radio channel requests". Read More: Russian warning shots in the Channel should worry us, but not for the reason people think Read More: Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in Poland as two Belarusian nationals detained

A border security vessel patrols the detained Smyrtos vessel outside Portland harbour. Picture: getty

The Kremlin statement continued: "To attract the attention of the yacht's crew, flares were fired and sound signals were sounded. Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach. "After closing the distance to 150 metres, the frigate's commander decided to fire pre-emptively at the vessel's course with small arms. The British-flagged yacht then immediately changed course and continued moving away from the Russian warship. "The crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took all necessary measures to prevent the incident." It maintains that the frigate's crew's actions were in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea. The incident, at around 11.40am this morning, is understood to have involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the sea between the Isle of White and Normandy. “It seems like it was quite foggy earlier in the day and it got a bit too close to the Grigorovich,” a defence source told The Times, describing it as a “near-miss situation”. Investigations are still ongoing to establish exactly what happened. The Grigorovich is part of Putin’s Black Sea fleet and carries heavy armaments including cruise missiles. It has been deployed near British waters for some weeks, escorting tankers linked to Russia’s so-called 'shadow fleet'.

A file image issued by the MoD showing HMS Mersey (foreground) monitoring the RFN Admiral Grigorovich (circled). Picture: Ministry of Defence

It has been spotted escorting Russian shadow fleet tankers and has been near British waters for several weeks, including near a wind farm off the Suffolk coast. Before the shots were fired, two Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels, HMS Mersey and HMS Tyne followed it through the Channel. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement: “Following attempts to contact a British vessel in the channel, the Grigorovich fired warning shots. These were not aimed at the vessel and were an attempt to prevent a possible collision.” "We assess that this is an isolated incident and not linked to the UK's interception of the Smyrtos this weekend. HMS Mersey has been monitoring the Russian vessel and support has been provided to the crew of the yacht." The warning shots are understood to have hit the water around 500 yards from the civilian craft.

What do we know about Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich? The guided‑missile frigate, part of Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea fleet, was built at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad and launched in 2014. It has a crew of around 200 and cost around $450–500 million. The vessel weighs 3,620 tons and can travel at speeds of up to 30 knots with a range of 4,850 nautical miles. Weapons on board include a 3.9in naval gun and a range of anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles. It is capable of launching cruise missiles at sea. Britain’s Royal Navy tracked and followed the Russian frigate every day in April. The Russian Navy vessel escorted six Russia-linked vessels that month, including at least three under economic sanction passing east through the Dover strait, all while being continuously observed by four UK ships and helicopters.