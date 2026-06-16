Russian warship fired warning shots to divert British yacht from ‘dangerous’ course, Kremlin says
Russian Black Sea fleet warship opens fire with warning shot at pleasure craft around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, just outside UK waters
A Russian warship fired warning shots after coming within just 150 metres of colliding with a British sailing yacht in the English Channel, the Kremlin has said.
Listen to this article
The Russian defence ministry confirmed the near-miss between the Bright Future and the Admiral Grigorovich took place between the Isle of Wight and Normandy at around 11.40am on Tuesday.
The British-flagged 40ft sailing yacht, reportedly on a recreational voyage, later alerted the coast guard that it was fired upon after it sailed near the Admiral Grigorovich.
A statement from Putin's regime said that they discovered the Bright Future was on a dangerous course and "attempted to contact the civilian vessel on the international radio channel".
It added that after the attempts to make contact, "there was no change in the yacht's course or response to the international radio channel requests".
Read More: Russian warning shots in the Channel should worry us, but not for the reason people think
Read More: Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in Poland as two Belarusian nationals detained
The Kremlin statement continued: "To attract the attention of the yacht's crew, flares were fired and sound signals were sounded. Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach.
"After closing the distance to 150 metres, the frigate's commander decided to fire pre-emptively at the vessel's course with small arms. The British-flagged yacht then immediately changed course and continued moving away from the Russian warship.
"The crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took all necessary measures to prevent the incident."
It maintains that the frigate's crew's actions were in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.
The incident, at around 11.40am this morning, is understood to have involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the sea between the Isle of White and Normandy.
“It seems like it was quite foggy earlier in the day and it got a bit too close to the Grigorovich,” a defence source told The Times, describing it as a “near-miss situation”.
Investigations are still ongoing to establish exactly what happened.
The Grigorovich is part of Putin’s Black Sea fleet and carries heavy armaments including cruise missiles. It has been deployed near British waters for some weeks, escorting tankers linked to Russia’s so-called 'shadow fleet'.
It has been spotted escorting Russian shadow fleet tankers and has been near British waters for several weeks, including near a wind farm off the Suffolk coast.
Before the shots were fired, two Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels, HMS Mersey and HMS Tyne followed it through the Channel.
The Ministry of Defence said in a statement: “Following attempts to contact a British vessel in the channel, the Grigorovich fired warning shots. These were not aimed at the vessel and were an attempt to prevent a possible collision.”
"We assess that this is an isolated incident and not linked to the UK's interception of the Smyrtos this weekend. HMS Mersey has been monitoring the Russian vessel and support has been provided to the crew of the yacht."
The warning shots are understood to have hit the water around 500 yards from the civilian craft.
The incident happened about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters.
The UK flagged craft reported no damage or injuries and continued on its journey. A sea boat from HMS Tyne was dispatched to the yacht to gather details and check on those on board.
It is being dealt with as an isolated incident not linked to the UK interception of shadow fleet ship Smyrtos.
It is the latest sign of rising tensions between the UK and Vladimir Putin’s country.
In an operation on Sunday, Royal Marine commandos and officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) boarded the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker Smyrtos in the channel.
Yesterday the captain of a Russian shadow fleet vessel which was intercepted by British troops was charged with contravening sanctions.
Indian national Ajay Pant, 38, was charged with directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil or oil products from Russia to a third country in June 2026, in contravention of Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the NCA said on Monday.
The tanker was raided by Royal Marines during the early hours of Sunday morning, and was formally detained and sanctioned by the UK.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded a sanctioned oil tanker during a six-hour operation – the first UK-led operation of its kind.