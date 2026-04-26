The Kremlin has launched a sophisticated "asymmetric assault" on Western democracy, deploying advanced artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to flood the information space with realistic lies about the war in Ukraine.

A key concern is the rapid advancement of AI-generated content, including deepfake videos and audio that can convincingly imitate real people.

Researchers say the strategy is designed to flood social media and online platforms with false or misleading content, creating confusion, deepening divisions and undermining trust in governments, media and public institutions.

The report, authored by Michael McManus, reveals that Russian disinformation targeting NATO countries doubled in early 2023, precisely as the Kremlin sought to rebalance against battlefield reversals and tightening Western aid.

According to a landmark study by the Henry Jackson Society, Moscow has pivoted toward "grey zone" tactics as its conventional military faces setbacks and its economy remains isolated by global sanctions.

The report highlights fabricated clips targeting high-profile figures, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with false claims ranging from drug use to corruption and luxury spending.

Social media platforms are described as central to the effort, allowing disinformation to spread quickly and at scale. Organised networks and coordinated accounts amplify pro-Kremlin narratives, often pushing opposing viewpoints simultaneously to inflame tensions and polarise debate.

Among the most persistent false claims is that Ukraine is a “Nazi state”, a narrative repeatedly promoted by Russian officials and media.

The report also points to campaigns portraying Ukrainian refugees as criminals or economic burdens in countries such as Poland and Germany, with fabricated stories of violence and welfare abuse circulating online.

In many cases, genuine images and videos are altered or taken out of context to support false claims, while fake reports are designed to mimic trusted Western news organisations.

The report also identifies disinformation aimed directly at Ukraine, including deepfake videos of supposed soldiers expressing fear, anger or refusal to fight.

Analysis found some of these clips were created using stolen images of Russian social media users, repurposed to appear as Ukrainian troops.

Researchers say these tactics are intended to undermine morale inside Ukraine while convincing audiences abroad that the country is struggling to sustain its war effort.

The findings suggest disinformation activity increases during periods of heightened pressure on Russia, including after Ukrainian military gains or the introduction of new Western sanctions and support packages.

The report warns that as AI technology becomes more sophisticated, the threat will grow, making it harder for the public to distinguish between real and false information.

It calls for stronger coordination between Western allies, greater investment in detecting manipulated content and improved public awareness, warning that the erosion of trust in information could ultimately weaken support for Ukraine.