Vast plume of smoke as 'Russia's Amazon' warehouse set on fire in Ukrainian drone attack
Ukraine has attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in an attempt to disrupt the operations of the company
Vast plumes of smoke visible for miles around bellowed into the sky after Ukrainian drones struck a vast warehouse belonging to Russian retailer Wildberries.
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The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene of the latest blaze in the Vladimir region.
It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said that the warehouses were "involved in providing the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment and other gear".
Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs
Ukraine has attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in an attempt to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's version of Amazon.
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Another Russian Wildberries e-commerce distribution center is ablaze this morning after a Ukrainian attack drone strike.— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 3, 2026
Seen here, the Vladimir distribution center suffers a catastrophic fire. pic.twitter.com/AUIXKtXX9M
Ukraine also attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region on Sunday, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.
Fedorishchev said there were no casualties and that a fire that broke out as a result of the attack was being put out.
Ukrainian forces have been hitting deeper inside Russia as they expand strikes on economic and energy targets, aiming to undermine Russia's ability to wage its more than four-year-old war in Ukraine.
A strike on a residential building in the neighbouring Saratov region killed two people in the city of Engels, Governor Roman Busargin said.
Civil infrastructure was damaged both in Engels and in the city of Saratov, Busargin said.
Both Saratov city, home to a major oil refinery, and Engels, home to a military airbase, have come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years.
Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces attacked the Saratov refinery and the Engels airbase, sparking fires at both facilities. It said its forces also struck an oil depot in the western Kaluga region.
Ukraine's long-range drone campaign appears to have struck another Wildberries distribution center, this time in Novosyomyeikino, continuing a sustained effort to target Russia's largest e-commerce and logistics network. According to Russian officials, the strike ignited a fire… pic.twitter.com/5C2EdDS3UA— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 2, 2026
Three people were killed and two injured in a drone attack on the Udmurtia region of Russia, acting governor Olga Abramova said.
In the border region of Belgorod, three people were killed and five injured in Ukrainian strikes, the local task force reported.
The governor of Russia's Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said air defence units repelled a massive drone attack on industrial facilities.
One of the drones was shot down over the industrial area of the regional capital of Ufa and a fire was being put out, Khabirov said.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces struck infrastructure and two vessels with military cargo in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, as well as a vessel carrying military supplies in the Black Sea.
In the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said Russian-launched glide bombs killed one person and injured 21.