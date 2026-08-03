Vast plumes of smoke visible for miles around bellowed into the sky after Ukrainian drones struck a vast warehouse belonging to Russian retailer Wildberries.

The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene of the latest blaze in the Vladimir region.

It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said that the warehouses were "involved in providing the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment and other gear".

Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs

Ukraine has attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in an attempt to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's version of Amazon.

Read more: Trump says new talks to begin with Iran on Monday after president urged to call off strikes

Read more: Reform wants to launch 'largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two' to stop small boats