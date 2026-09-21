The former Defence Minister was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Russia will step up hybrid attacks in the coming months as Vladimir Putin looks for a way out of the war in Ukraine, former defence minister Al Carns has warned.

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Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former Special Forces commander said Putin was “boxed into a corner” and could seek to provoke an international crisis to force other countries to the negotiating table. He warned that Russia did not need to move large numbers of troops to cause disruption, with drone incursions and cyber attacks among the options available to the Kremlin. Mr Carns also revealed a review of government “war books” had been launched during his time in office to ensure departments knew how they would respond to a crisis, arguing that Britain’s readiness and resilience were central to its defence. “I think you’re going to see over the next couple of months an increased ratchet of hybrid attacks and potentially something more escalatory,” he told LBC. “But you’re probably going to see a Russian narrative building towards that, and we’ll get the indicators and warnings.” Read more: 'Streeting's gone AWOL': Badenoch insists 'something is going on' as she hits out at Defence Secretary amid rising Russia tension Read more: Trump pleads with Zelenskyy to 'stop hitting Putin's oil refineries' as petrol prices soar

His comments came after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Defence Secretary Wes Streeting of going “AWOL” amid concerns about Russian aggression, calling on him and Prime Minister Andy Burnham to explain what was happening and how the government intended to respond. Mr Carns said Putin faced three options: escalate the fighting in Ukraine, seek a negotiated settlement or create a crisis elsewhere to increase pressure on the countries supporting Kyiv. Escalating inside Ukraine would require further mobilisation, he argued, risking anger among Russia’s elites. The alternative was to “find an international crisis to escalate, to bring the international community to the table to try and get an off-ramp off Ukraine”, he said. That could include more drone incursions over countries including Finland, Sweden and the Baltic states, further cyber attacks or using the supposed protection of Russian-speaking populations as a pretext for action. Mr Carns said Moscow would seek to ratchet up pressure without triggering NATO’s Article 5 collective defence response. He described the situation as “an exceptionally dangerous” moment. Asked by LBC whether the warnings were largely Russian disinformation designed to frighten the public, Mr Carns said intelligence agencies would detect major Russian military movements. But the absence of a large build-up of troops did not mean there was no capacity to cause harm. “The ability to sort of inflict pain and pressure doesn’t necessarily need big formations anymore,” he said. The Labour MP suggested close attention should be paid to Russia’s elite drone units and where they were being deployed, warning that “wherever they go, trouble tends to follow”.