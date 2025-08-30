By Alice Padgett

Nato jets scrambled after a 'massive' attack saw hundreds of drones and missiles launched on Ukraine.

Russia sent 537 drones and 45 missiles to Ukraine in renewed bombardment last night. At least one person was killed and 24 people were injured in the attack on Zaporizhia, local officials said. Of those injured at least were children. The strike prompted Nato jets in Poland, near the Ukraine border, to scramble. The Warsaw armed forces operation command said in a statement: "In connection with another attack by the Russian Federation striking objects on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operating in our airspace." The Ukrainian army said it destroyed 510 drones and 38 missiles.

They said the operation commander "activated all available forces and resources at his disposal, on-duty fighter pairs were scrambled, and ground systems of air defence and radio-location detection reached maximum alert". Strikes were reported in Zaporizhia, Pavlohrad, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Lutsk, and Cherkasy, with homes and shops reduced to rubble. Zaporizhia’s regional military administration chief, Ivan Fedorov, said: "Russian strikes destroyed private houses, damaged many facilities, including cafes, service stations and industrial enterprises." Ukraine's military said it targeted two Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar and Syzran. The attacks caused damage and fires at both oil sites, Russia authorises claimed. The recent bombardments on Ukraine have thrown possible peace negotiations into question. Read More: UK summons Russian envoy after at least 19 killed in strike on Kyiv as White House warns Trump 'not happy' with Putin Read More: US blocks Palestinian President and 80 other officials from annual UN meeting in New York

This comes after nineteen people - including three children - were killed in the strike by Moscow, President Zelensky confirmed on Thursday. The bombardment also hit the British Council in Kyiv. The overnight drone and missile assault left dozens wounded - a figure that's expected to rise, with more people thought to be trapped under the rubble. LBC understands that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office over the strike.

The strike has led both the UK and wider European Union to summon the Russian envoy after the delegation’s building was hit during the missile strike. Speaking from the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared the president is "not happy, but not surprised. "These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," she said. "Russia launched this attack on Kyiv, and likewise, Ukraine recently dealt a blow to Russia's oil refineries."