Russian allegations of spying against diplomat ‘malicious’ and ‘baseless’
Claims made against the unnamed diplomat are “malicious” and “baseless”, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said
The UK has accused Russia of an “aggressive and co-ordinated campaign of harassment” after a British diplomat was expelled from Moscow over spying allegations.
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Claims made against the unnamed diplomat are “malicious” and “baseless”, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.
Espionage was uncovered by Moscow’s security and counterintelligence agency, according to Russian media, with the diplomat ordered to leave within two weeks.
This is the second British diplomat this year to be removed from Russia over allegations of spying.
The British charge d’affaires was summoned by Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday.
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Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said an “undeclared intelligence presence” had been revealed, and the diplomat was “carrying out intelligence and subversive activities that threaten the security of the Russian Federation”, according to state media.
False information was provided by the diplomat who was attempting to obtain sensitive information about the Russian economy, the FSB also claimed.
In January this year, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign ministry said it would not “tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia” after a different UK diplomat was expelled.
An FCDO spokesperson said: “The accusations made today by Russia against our diplomats are completely unacceptable.
“Russia has pursued an increasingly aggressive and coordinated campaign of harassment against British diplomats, pumping out malicious and completely baseless accusations about their work.
“The UK does not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and their families.”