The UK has accused Russia of an “aggressive and co-ordinated campaign of harassment” after a British diplomat was expelled from Moscow over spying allegations.

Claims made against the unnamed diplomat are “malicious” and “baseless”, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

Espionage was uncovered by Moscow’s security and counterintelligence agency, according to Russian media, with the diplomat ordered to leave within two weeks.

This is the second British diplomat this year to be removed from Russia over allegations of spying.

The British charge d’affaires was summoned by Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday.

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