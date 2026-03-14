Russia launched around 430 drones of various types during the night, as well as 68 missiles, Ukrainian officials said.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the massive Russian attack. Picture: Ukraine officials

By Ella Bennett

A combined missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region has killed at least four people and wounded 15, regional officials have said.

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Three of those injured in the attack overnight into Saturday are in a critical condition, with two undergoing surgery, regional administration chief Mykola Kalashnyk said. The attack hit four districts of the Ukrainian capital, damaging residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises and critical infrastructure, he added in a social media post. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the main target was "the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region". He said Russia launched around 430 drones of various types during the night, as well as 68 missiles. The strikes came days after the US postponed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for this week, citing the war in the Middle East. Read more: Foreign Secretary accuses Russia and Iran of trying to ‘hijack global economy’ as blockade on Strait of Hormuz continues Read more: Russian fighters battling Putin from inside Ukraine could be the West’s best hope of toppling the Kremlin

The aftermath of an attack on Ukraine. Picture: Ukraine officials

As US and Israeli missiles and bombs rain down on Iran, Russia has responded with words of indignation but no action to support its ally. Russia is profiting from a surge in global energy prices, and could hope the war will distract attention from its own operations in Ukraine and deplete Western arsenals. Mr Zelenskyy on Saturday called on Kyiv's Western partners to pay "100% attention" to the need to boost the production of air defence missiles. "Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine," he said in a post on social media. "We must be fully aware of the real level of the threat and prepare accordingly, namely: in Europe, we need to develop the production of air defence missiles - especially those capable of countering ballistic threats - as well as all other systems necessary to truly protect lives."

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the massive Russian attack are currently underway in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions. All necessary services are involved. The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but… pic.twitter.com/ddqRUmQFkt — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2026

Kyiv is also awaiting White House approval for a major drone production agreement proposed by Ukraine last year, Mr Zelenskyy had said on Thursday, as countries scramble to modernise their air defences after the Iran war exposed shortcomings. Mr Zelenskyy has criticised the 30-day US waiver on Russian oil sanctions amid the Iran war, saying it is "not the right decision" and will not help bring a stop to Russia's now four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. "This easing alone by the United States could provide Russia with about 10 billion US dollars for the war," he said. "This certainly does not help peace."