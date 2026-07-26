Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones overnight

Rescue workers try to put out a fire in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian bomb strike. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Kyiv came under ballistic missile attack from Russian forces early on Sunday, while two people were killed in bombardments across other regions.

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All the necessary emergency services have been deployed at the site of an attack drone strike on residential buildings in Kharkiv. Tragically, one person was killed, and nine others were injured, including two children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. State… pic.twitter.com/z51yU1ZtOz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 26, 2026

Russia, for its part, said four people were killed by a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Horlivka. Russian-installed Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said four civilians had been killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, Russia's TASS news agency reported. Prikhodko gave no further details. On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking civilians after 12 people were killed in a drone attack on a holiday camp in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Thousands of civilians have died, most of them Ukrainians killed in Russian attacks.

A shopping complex burns following a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on July 25. Picture: Getty

Separately, Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the ​Caspian Sea, saying one sailor was killed and another injured in an attack it described as "hostile and criminal", state news agency IRNA said. The Iranian denunciation came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was passing its satellite observations in the Middle East on to Iran to enable it to direct ‌strikes ⁠in the region. Throughout the war in Ukraine, Kyiv has had to counter Iranian-designed drones deployed by Moscow. Kyiv has offered its drone interception expertise to countries in the Middle East that have suffered strikes from Iran. Tehran described the attack on its vessel as an act of aggression and said it would defend its national interests and security, while accusing Kyiv of seeking to expand the war in Ukraine. The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Tehran to convey its protest over what it described as a "hostile and criminal" attack, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

Cargo ships at the Iranian port of Anzali in the waters of the Caspian Sea, coming from Russia. Picture: Alamy