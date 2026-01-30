Russian soldiers shown being punished by their own commanders, one tied and left in a snow-filled pit, another bound to a tree in freezing woodland, as evidence mounts of brutal discipline inside Putin’s army. Picture: OSINT

By EJ Ward

Shocking footage circulating online appears to show Russian commanders abusing their own soldiers, subjecting them to violent punishment in freezing conditions as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

The video, which LBC has reviewed, shows a Russian serviceman tied up and left in a snow-filled pit while an off-camera commander screams abuse at him. The soldier can be heard pleading for mercy as he is threatened with further punishment and humiliation. In the clip, the commander accuses the man of drinking and avoiding frontline combat, shouting that others are “suffering at the front” while he “sat in the rear doing nothing”. The soldier is repeatedly insulted, told to “shut up”, and warned that he will “die in this pit”. At one point, the commander threatens to urinate on him. The punishment escalates when the commander says the soldier will be forced to “run with TMs”, a reference to TM-62 anti-tank mines. LBC has previously reported on accusations Russia has been using Africans as cannon fodder in its battle against Ukraine - as video footage shows one solider with a landmine strapped to his chest. The footage is the latest in a growing body of evidence suggesting widespread abuse of Russian troops by their own officers, particularly those accused of refusing orders or resisting deployment to the front line. Read more: Tricked into war: Inside the Russian deception operation luring foreign nationals to fight in Ukraine Read more: Russian drones linked to series of mysterious RAF callouts

WARNING: Video contains distressing content

Full transcript of video: Off-camera voice (Commander): You little b***h, you drank yourself to s**t, sat in the rear doing nothing while the guys at the front are f*****g suffering. This is for you... you're gonna die in this f*****g pit!

Man in the pit: I won't do it again, commander...

Off-camera voice: Shut the f**k up, you f*****g dog! Shut up, I told you, you b***h!

Man in the pit: Please don't, commander, please don't...

Off-camera voice: That's it, for f**k's sake, you’re going to run with TMs (anti-tank mines) for me, dammit!

Man in the pit: I won't do it again, commander...

Off-camera voice: Shut your mouth! I'll f*****g p**s on you, you f*****g f****t!

Man in the pit: I won't do it again, commander... Please don't, commander, please don't!

Off-camera voice: Close your mouth!

Previously, LBC has seen videos showing Russian soldiers stripped to their underwear, tied to trees and left shivering in sub-zero temperatures. In one clip, a senior officer is seen forcing snow into a soldier’s mouth while screaming at him for attempting to leave his position. Another shows a man tied upside down outdoors as he begs for mercy. The punishments appear designed not only to inflict physical suffering but to publicly degrade and terrorise troops into compliance. Ukrainian media outlet Butusov Plus described the scenes as evidence that “Russia turns people into cattle”, likening the treatment of soldiers to George Orwell’s Animal Farm, where obedience is enforced through brutality rather than loyalty or belief. These videos have emerged against the backdrop of mounting evidence that Russia’s war effort is exacting an extraordinary human toll for minimal battlefield gain.