The Government has called in a senior Russian diplomat to condemn a drone attack at Leipzig airport that Germany has blamed on the Kremlin.

Downing Street said the Foreign Office summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires on Thursday to face criticism for the attack, which took place in August.

German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt earlier this week said it was part of a pattern of “Russian hybrid operations”.

A No 10 spokeswoman told reporters: “The UK stands in full solidarity with Germany following Russia’s egregious and reckless attack on Leipzig airport.

“The UK’s commitment to defending our Nato allies and supporting Ukraine is ironclad, and any attempt by Russia to undermine our united resolve is futile.

“This is the latest in a clear pattern of attempts by the Russian state to undermine our collective security, and that is why today we have summoned the Russian charge d’affaires to condemn the attack in the strongest terms and underlined that, alongside our European and Nato partners, the UK will continue to expose Russian hostile activity at every level.”

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