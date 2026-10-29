At least ten more people were injured in the attack

Emergency employees carry a person injured at a railway station during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

At least 13 people have been killed after a Russian drone struck a train station in Dnipro, central Ukraine on Thursday.

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The state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said a jet-powered drone had hit a platform crowded with people boarding a train. At least ten more people were injured in the attack. The commuter train was preparing to depart for the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia. "Tragedy in Dnipro. A drone hit a civilian electric train. Many people died. A lot of injured," city mayor Borys Filatov said in a social media post shortly after the attack. Emergency crews, including firefighters, paramedics and police, rushed to the scene to provide medical support. Read more: North Korean workers sent to Russia are 'assisting Ukraine war effort' as employers promised 'they won't run away' Read more: Putin hails Elon Musk as a 'genius' after Space X boss accused of restricting Ukraine's Starlink access

A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their… pic.twitter.com/2n8TnJnbfW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 29, 2026

"Despite a warning of heightened danger, people were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding that rescuers were on the scene. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the strike as “horrific” and called for more sanctions to deter further Russian attacks. "Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?" Mr Zelenskyy said on X. "This is precisely why Ukraine has always said that just and decisive action by America and Europe is needed in response to Russian escalation – sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. "It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way."

A paramedic and police officers carry a person injured at a railway station during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro. Picture: Reuters