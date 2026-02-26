NATO intercepts Russian drone heading for French aircraft carrier in 'serious security' incident
A Russian drone was intercepted near a French aircraft carrier in a ‘serious’ security incident in Sweden.
Listen to this article
The drone was intercepted as it neared the Charles de Gaulle carrier which was docked in Malmö.
The French naval flagship was in the port as part of a strategic exercise.
The drone is understood to have been launched off a nearby Russian ship.
Swedish forces identified the threat and launched a jamming operation, and the drone disappeared.
Russia’s spy agency accused Britain and France of secretly plotting to give Ukraine nuclear weapons earlier this week.
Read more: Britain's nuclear submarine base sees ten-times more security breaches since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Read more: Britain is sleepwalking into vulnerability: Without urgent defence investment, we risk learning Ukraine’s lessons the hard way
And a leading defence expert warned today that Britain is “sleepwalking into vulnerability”.
Andriy Dovbenko, Founder of UK-Ukraine TechExchange Britain is moving too slowly to bolster its own defence and security, despite being one of Ukraine’s closest allies and increasingly framed by the Kremlin as a principal adversary.
Russia launched a barrage of 420 drones and 39 missiles at Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as US and Ukrainian envoys prepare to hold more talks in Geneva on ending the war that is now in its fifth year.
The nighttime bombardment, which included 11 ballistic missiles, targeted critical infrastructure and residential areas across eight regions of Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy said.
Dozens of people, including children, were injured, officials said, although authorities did not immediately publish a confirmed total.
Mr Zelenskyy said late on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with US President Donald Trump and thanked him for his "efforts and engagement" in pursuing peace negotiations.
The US-brokered talks between Moscow and Kyiv are continuing but are deadlocked on the issue of the future of Ukrainian territory that Russia claims as its own.