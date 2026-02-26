A Russian drone was intercepted near a French aircraft carrier in a ‘serious’ security incident in Sweden.

The drone was intercepted as it neared the Charles de Gaulle carrier which was docked in Malmö.

The French naval flagship was in the port as part of a strategic exercise.

The drone is understood to have been launched off a nearby Russian ship.

Swedish forces identified the threat and launched a jamming operation, and the drone disappeared.

Russia’s spy agency accused Britain and France of secretly plotting to give Ukraine nuclear weapons earlier this week.

