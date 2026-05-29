Romania's foreign ministry described the incident as a "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia"

President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen said Russia had "crossed another line" . Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

A Russian drone attack on a Romanian apartment block overnight forced Nato jets to scramble, marking the latest assault on Nato allies.

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The drone crashed onto the roof of a 10-storey block of flats in the southeastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people. It comes as the war in Ukraine rages on, with Nato General Secretary Mark Rutte has condemning "Russia's reckless behaviour". The incident in Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, is the first time in the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in the country and caused injuries. Mr Rutte said the actions of Russia are "a danger to us all" as he reassured Romanian President Nicușor Dan that Nato "stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory". Read more: US and Iran ‘very close’ to reaching Strait of Hormuz deal - but Trump sign-off still needed Read more: Ministry of Defence failing to tackle ‘normalisation of fraud’ with losses totalling around £1.5bn a year

It is the first time in the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in Romania and caused injuries. Picture: Reuters

"Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X. Hitting out at Putin, he added that Russia continues to "target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine" and "last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border". Romania's foreign ministry described the incident as a "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia". "Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania." The defence ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a military helicopter to monitor the attack, adding the pilots were authorised to shoot down any drones. The residents of border counties Braila, Galati and Tulcea were warned to take cover. President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen said Russia had "crossed another line" and said the EU would prepare another package of sanctions. "A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians," she said on X. "On EU territory. We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. "We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions."

A russian drone carrying explosives, involved in the bombing of infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galați, Romania, causing a fire on the roof of a residential apartment building.



Two persons sustained minor injuries and several residents required medical attention, the… pic.twitter.com/P8jzYFrEEp — Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) May 29, 2026

Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, has experienced Russian drones breaching its airspace 28 times since Moscow began attacking Kyiv's ports across the Danube river, Romania's defence ministry said. The ministry said it had recovered drone fragments that fell in Romania 47 times. "Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X. "Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania."

Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line.



A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians.



On EU territory.



We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people.



As we continue strengthening our security and… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 29, 2026

The drone crashed onto the roof of a 10-storey block of flats . Picture: Reuters