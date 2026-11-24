A Russian drone briefly violated Polish airspace overnight during an attack on Ukraine, according to reports from Poland's military.

The Polish deputy defence minister said he assumed the incursion on Tuesday evening was ​a deliberate act.

It follows reports that three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed ⁠in Poland the previous Friday, contributing to ​concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine could expand into NATO territory.

Polish authorities chose not to shoot the drone down on Tuesday night in order to avoid any potential harm to civilians ​on the ground, according to minister Pawel Zalewski.

Speaking to private radio station RMF FM, he added: "It's hard to imagine ‌this ⁠being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional act."

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