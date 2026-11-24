Russian drone 'intentionally' violates Polish air space during attack on Ukraine
Polish authorities chose not to shoot down the drone, in order to avoid any potential harm to civilians on the ground.
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A Russian drone briefly violated Polish airspace overnight during an attack on Ukraine, according to reports from Poland's military.
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The Polish deputy defence minister said he assumed the incursion on Tuesday evening was a deliberate act.
It follows reports that three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland the previous Friday, contributing to concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine could expand into NATO territory.
Polish authorities chose not to shoot the drone down on Tuesday night in order to avoid any potential harm to civilians on the ground, according to minister Pawel Zalewski.
Speaking to private radio station RMF FM, he added: "It's hard to imagine this being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional act."
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In response to the missile incident last week, NATO has already planned to deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland, according to Zalewski.
Poland's military have clarified they were given authorisation to shoot the drone down on Tuesday night, but the decision to withhold fire was taken after the drone changed course and headed east, which may have caused "potential threat to civilians".
In a post on X, Poland's military account wrote: "Attention. In response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on targets on Ukrainian territory using air attack assets, the necessary forces and assets of the Polish Air Defence System have been activated through the Air Operations Centre – Air Component Command.
"These measures are preventive and are aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to threatened regions.
"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is continuously monitoring the situation, and the forces and assets under its command remain on standby for an immediate response."