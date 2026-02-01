Ukraine was seen to condemn a series of "brutal' Russian strikes last week after Putin's forces unleashed further attacks amid ongoing peace negotiations.

Another seven people were reportedly injured after the Russian drone came down in the southeastern ‍Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

It comes more than a week after trilateral peace talks kicked off between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, with leaders branding discussions "productive".

It is the first time that direct peace talks have been held between three countries, with negotiations being held in the UAE over the next two days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it's "too early to draw conclusions" on today's negotiations, but he added that "Russia must be ready to end the war it started".

More to follow.