A Russian drone struck enclosures at the zoo in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on Monday, killing rabbits and inflicting stress on other animals.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the drone hit an area described as a vivarium where hundreds of rabbits, Guinea pigs, rats and mice were housed.

A statement on Telegram said 10 rabbits were killed and 15 were injured.

The statement said an elephant was suffering from stress after the strike damaged the outside of its adjacent enclosure.

There were no casualties among staff or visitors.

Read more: Eight dead after US Air Force B-52 bomber burst into flames at California base after take-off

Read more: Shocking moment pensioner on mobility scooter causes massive crash during bike race by creeping onto course for a better view