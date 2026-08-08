Russia launched six ballistic missiles and 151 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said

Firefighters work at a compound of car garages damaged during overnight Russian missile strikes. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Russian drones killed a three-year-old boy and his grandparents in a village in the Kyiv region, and another person was killed during an overnight ballistic attack on the capital, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

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Russia in recent months has intensified attacks on Kyiv, while Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities and logistics infrastructure to try to undermine Moscow's ability to wage war. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in their attacks. Russia launched six ballistic missiles and 151 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said. The Ukrainian general staff also said on Saturday its military hit Russia's Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries during overnight attacks, causing fires at both. Local authorities also said five people were wounded in Russia's Krasnodar region in southern Russia following a Ukrainian drone attack. Read More: Russian soldier forced to wear dress and beaten with sex toy as punishment for deserting post Read More: Russia could attack Nato within weeks as US intelligence warns Putin may seek ‘new victory’ after Ukraine failures

Firefighters work at a compound of car garages damaged during overnight Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

"Europe, America, and Ukraine have long wanted to stop this Russian war," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app. "Only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn’t want to, and he’s desperately clinging to his ballistic missiles and drones to keep the war going. More pressure is needed." Zelenskiy is in Serbia, making his first visit to the Balkan country, which like Ukraine is seeking European Union membership. The president has been pressing for extra help as the country is chronically short of air defence missiles for U.S. Patriot systems. The defence ministry said that only 29 out of 195 ballistic missiles were intercepted in July. Ukrainian air defences downed 135 drones, but they were not able to intercept ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.