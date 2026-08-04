Shocking footage shows the moment a Russian drone hunts an unarmed Ukrainian vegetable seller through a market in broad daylight before exploding beside his van and peppering him with shrapnel.

Yuriy, 52, was setting up his stall with his wife in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson when they heard the drone flying low above the market.

He said he tried to show the operator the garlic and vegetables in his hands to make clear he was a civilian and posed no threat. But this act made no difference.

“We started setting up, put up the umbrella, and I began taking out the boxes,” Yuriy said from his hospital bed.

“We heard a humming sound. We couldn’t see it. It came flying out from somewhere behind the market, where the bushes are, and flew so low.”

His wife managed to run away, but the drone turned towards him.

Footage shows the drone it circling Yuriy before following him as he desperately tries to get away around the side of his van.

There are no soldiers, weapons or military equipment visible. Instead, the drone operator has a clear view of a man standing beside boxes of tomatoes, cucumbers, aubergines and garlic.

“I pointed it out to him. Look, it’s just vegetables,” Yuriy said.

“But then it started coming at me, so I started to run away.

“I didn’t take any pictures of it. Nothing. I actually had garlic in my hands and I was showing it to him.

“You saw that it even came out from under the umbrella when I was running away from him. It saw that there were tomatoes, cucumbers and aubergines lying on the ground.”

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