Russian drones are being linked to a series of mysterious RAF callouts, amid fears that the Kremlin is stepping up "hybrid warfare" operations against the UK. . Picture: Getty

By Alan Zycinski

Russian drones are being linked to a series of mysterious RAF callouts, amid fears that the Kremlin is stepping up "hybrid warfare" operations against the UK.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures obtained by LBC show that planes from the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) station at Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, have been deployed on at least 76 occasions since 2018. However, while the MoD confirmed over half of these instances were pilots responding to Russian jets, they refused to comment on the nature of the remaining 35 occasions, saying to disclose this information would "compromise the UK's air defence and national security". Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an RAF insider told LBC that the likely explanation for the department's secrecy is that we are seeing a rise in drones probing British airspace, possibly launched by Russia or agents working on Moscow's behalf from civil vessels in the sea. Read more: Free AI training for all adults launched as Government seek to teach Brits to use tech Read more: US faces nuclear weapons ban on Chagos Islands

Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures obtained by LBC show that planes from the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) station at Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, have been deployed on at least 76 occasions since 2018. Picture: Getty

The threat they pose has led one expert to conclude that the UK may soon be forced to place cannons and machine guns at Britain's coasts to protect critical infrastructure. LBC's source suggested that any MoD comment could provide clues to the Kremlin on the number of drones Russia had successfully launched without being detected by UK defences. They said this would highlight vulnerabilities in the UK's air defence network to an emerging threat. This concern, however, does not apply to Russian jets as the RAF has decades of experience in detecting and intercepting them. Such callouts also may not be classed as responding to 'Russian military aircraft' if the origin of any suspected drone was uncertain. LBC's findings raise concerns that Russia could be pursuing similar drone operations in the UK as we have seen elsewhere in Europe over the last year. In September, Denmark's Prime Minister said she couldn't rule out Russian involvement in a drone incursion which forced Kastrup airport in Copenhagen to shut for several hours, with speculation the drones may have been launched from a ship in the Baltic - although the Kremlin called the claims "unfounded".

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle UAV Exhibition In Kyiv. Picture: Getty

That followed separate incidents which saw Russian drones being shot down in Poland's airspace and detected in Romania's. Last month, Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Dublin was apparently targeted as an Irish navy ship spotted up to five drones operating near the flight path of the Ukrainian President’s aircraft as he arrived. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the incident was "suggestive of being part of an ongoing Russian-inspired hybrid campaign against European and Ukrainian interests". Pavlo Verkhniatskyi is the managing partner of the intelligence firm COSA and co-founder of Fincord-Polytech Science, which advises Ukrainian technology developers. He told LBC that while Britain is too far away from Russia for bigger surface-launched drones or missiles to reach, we could be vulnerable to small drones launched from the sea. "If it comes to hybrid attacks, not like a full-scale war, this is where I think the threat is. The Russians really could use civil platforms to launch smaller drones and attack an airport or threaten a critical infrastructure. "We understand that the Russians use civil vessels to launch their drones, use them as platforms, but those are usually smaller drones. "They can bring you like 15 kilogrammes of explosive...if they want to just terrorise your territory using a swarm of them and seed panic, that's more than enough to cause significant damage. I think these smaller drones are mostly used by the Russians as hybrid threats just to frighten, just to cause panic." Asked what Britain could improve in its defences to defend against this threat, Mr Verkniatskyi said: "Radar coverage probably could be improved due to these new threats and smaller targets that aren't caught by traditional large radars aimed at large aircraft or missiles.

The Defence Secretary didn't rule anything out when asked specifically by LBC during a visit to Leonardo UK's HQ in Edinburgh if RAF jets had been scrambled in recent years because of drones. Picture: Getty