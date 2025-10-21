As Russia’s drone war creeps closer to Western Europe, the UK is arming itself with new powers to shoot down unidentified UAVs over military sites. A drone defence expert tells LBC it’s a vital, overdue shift: fighting drones with agility and realism, not missiles that cost a thousand times more than the threat itself.

Karl Rosander has spent years watching the skies. Not with idle curiosity, but with a kind of professional paranoia born of experience.

As the CEO and co-founder of Nordic Air Defence, a company building drone interceptors to shoot down hostile UAVs, he’s seen how quickly the balance of power can shift when something the size of a shoebox can threaten a power station, an airport, or a military base.

So, when Defence Secretary John Healey announced new legal powers allowing the military to shoot down unidentified drones over UK bases, Rosander didn’t hesitate to welcome the move.

“It’s encouraging to me to see the UK repeatedly highlight this year the importance of drone defence, both now and in the strategic review,” he said. “The government is putting its money where its mouth is.”

For Rosander, the shift marks a crucial step toward flexibility and realism in the way countries defend themselves. “Fighting back against drones requires flexibility and agility,” he said. “They can appear anywhere, in any volume, without warning. Increasing the range of potential options to take them down is important.”

It’s a practical concern, not a theoretical one. Across Europe, drones, many suspected to be of Russian origin, have been sighted over military installations and critical infrastructure.

In the UK, unidentified UAVs have hovered above airbases used by both British and US forces, including RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell.

In Denmark, British counter-drone experts were recently deployed to investigate similar suspicious activity.

