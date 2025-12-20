Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday he was heading to Miami, where another round of talks to discuss a possible end to the war in Ukraine are set to take place.

"On the way to Miami," Dmitriev posted on X, adding a pigeon emoji and attaching a short video of a morning sun shining through the clouds on a beach with palms.

Ukrainian and European teams were also in Miami for the negotiations mediated by Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

U.S. officials are expected to meet with Russian counterparts in the US city this weekend to go over the latest draft that was negotiated with the Ukrainians and Europeans last week.

It is believed to be unlikely that Dmitriev will hold direct talks with Ukrainian and European negotiators.

On Friday morning, Witkoff and Kushner met with Ukraine’s national security secretary, Rustem Umerov, “as well as National Security Advisors from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany,” according to a White House official.

The latest round of meetings comes after recent high level talks in Europe and negotiations in Miami two weeks ago, without a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

