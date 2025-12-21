The meeting on Saturday took place in Miami between Russian special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, and US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Dmitriev told the reporters the talks were positive and would continue on Sunday.

“The discussions are proceeding constructively,” said Dmitriev. “They began earlier and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said that he may also join the talks in Miami.

He said that progress has been made in discussions to end the war, but there is still a way to go.

“The role we’re trying to play is a role of figuring out whether there’s any overlap here that they can agree to, and that’s what we’ve invested a lot of time and energy [on], and continue to do so,” Rubio said.

“That may not be possible. I hope it is. I hope it can get done this month, before the end of the year.”

The U.S. is currently pushing a proposal that would likely require Ukraine to give up parts of its territory, a sticking point that Ukrainians are reluctant to accept.

The talks in Miami come after Putin promised to press ahead with his military offensive in Ukraine, hailing Moscow’s battlefield gains in an annual news conference on Friday.

Putin, however, suggested that Russia could pause its devastating strikes on the country to allow Ukraine to hold a presidential ballot, a prospect that Zelenskyy rejected.

