By EJ Ward

A Ukrainian security expert says Russian volunteer units fighting for Kyiv prove real resistance to Putin exists, and warns the West must decide whether to back fighters on the battlefield or exiles abroad.

Russian soldiers fighting against Vladimir Putin on Ukraine's front line could represent the Kremlin's most dangerous internal opposition, according to a Ukrainian security expert writing exclusively for LBC Opinion. Olesia Horiainova, co-founder of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center (USCC), says volunteer units made up of Russian fighters battling alongside Ukrainian forces are proving that real resistance to the regime exists, and may offer Europe its best hope of weakening the Kremlin. Her comments come after experts gathered in Berlin on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for a high-level discussion titled "Understanding Russia – the key to Ukraine's victory and Europe's security". The event brought together representatives from Ukraine, Germany and Russia, but the Russian voice in the room was not a familiar exiled opposition figure living safely abroad.

Instead, it was a Russian soldier currently fighting for Ukraine as part of a volunteer unit within the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The meeting aimed to examine which strands of Russian resistance could realistically challenge Vladimir Putin’s regime and whether any of them are capable of delivering real change. The stakes could hardly be higher. European intelligence services increasingly warn the Kremlin has little interest in genuine peace talks while Russia continues to build a wartime economy and expand its military capabilities. Horiainova argues that modern Russia operates as a revisionist state where war itself has become part of the regime’s survival strategy. In that system, she says, military aggression abroad helps maintain internal stability at home. Polling inside Russia suggests the Kremlin still enjoys broad support for the war. According to the independent Levada Centre, support for the Russian army’s actions in Ukraine rose to 76 per cent in January 2026, with 43 per cent saying they “definitely” support the military campaign and another 33 per cent saying they “rather” support it. At the same time, the number of Russians calling for peace negotiations has fallen, while nearly six in ten believe Moscow should escalate attacks on Ukraine if peace cannot be achieved quickly. Of course, opinion polls in an authoritarian country come with a heavy health warning. In Russia, even holding a sign with the word “peace” can lead to arrest. Yet the scale of mobilisation tells its own story. In 2025 alone, more than 400,000 Russians were recruited or mobilised to fight in the war against Ukraine. Opposition inside the country remains limited.