On his first full day as Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting welcomed defence ministers from Japan, Italy and Canada to London to discuss the Global Combat Air Programme.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting during the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Russian warship firing its weapons off the British coast on Monday was “performative and irresponsible”, Wes Streeting has said.

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New Defence Secretary Mr Streeting also warned “Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this Government and this Prime Minister” in his first engagement in the job. The live-fire exercise took place 40 nautical miles (46 miles) off the coast of Plymouth on Monday, the same day Andy Burnham entered Government as the new Prime Minister. The Royal Navy “continues to track the vessel’s activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security”, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said. Read more: Wes Streeting knows 'square root of nothing on defence', slams Lord Dannatt amid reports of cabinet job Read more: Russia and China hold live-fire drills in Japanese economic waters for the first time

Russian missile frigate Neustrashimy seen in the Baltic Sea port of Baltiisk. Picture: Alamy

Mr Streeting was asked for his response to the incident, as he welcomed defence ministers from Japan, Italy and Canada to London to discuss the Global Combat Air Programme, a pact between the countries to develop a new generation of fighter jets. He told reporters: “We should see yesterday’s events as performative and irresponsible. It’s not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it’s the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face. “Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this Government and this Prime Minister, our resolve to stand against Russian aggression in Ukraine, but also Russian aggression against all of our allies.”

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (left) speaks with Defence Secretary Wes Streeting during the Global Combat Air Programme. Picture: Alamy