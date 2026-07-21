Russian firing exercise off UK coast ‘irresponsible’, says Streeting
On his first full day as Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting welcomed defence ministers from Japan, Italy and Canada to London to discuss the Global Combat Air Programme.
A Russian warship firing its weapons off the British coast on Monday was “performative and irresponsible”, Wes Streeting has said.
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New Defence Secretary Mr Streeting also warned “Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this Government and this Prime Minister” in his first engagement in the job.
The live-fire exercise took place 40 nautical miles (46 miles) off the coast of Plymouth on Monday, the same day Andy Burnham entered Government as the new Prime Minister.
The Royal Navy “continues to track the vessel’s activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security”, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.
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Mr Streeting was asked for his response to the incident, as he welcomed defence ministers from Japan, Italy and Canada to London to discuss the Global Combat Air Programme, a pact between the countries to develop a new generation of fighter jets.
He told reporters: “We should see yesterday’s events as performative and irresponsible. It’s not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it’s the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face.
“Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this Government and this Prime Minister, our resolve to stand against Russian aggression in Ukraine, but also Russian aggression against all of our allies.”
Reports suggest the Russian warship, Neustrashimy, was being monitored by a French military aircraft.
The warship reportedly told the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, HMS Tyne, of its intention to fire rounds. It then asked the UK vessel to move to a safe distance.
In a statement, an MoD spokesperson said: "A Russian naval vessel shadowed by the Royal Navy conducted a live-fire weapons exercise in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth yesterday.
"The Royal Navy monitored that exercise throughout, continues to track the vessel's activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security."