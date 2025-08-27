Ukraine's military has acknowledged that Russian forces are now in the industrial region of Dnipropetrovsk - a region previously spared from fighting.

Russia had previously claimed in June that its forces had pushed into the area as they attempted to establish a foothold - claims refuted by Kyiv.

Dnipropetrovsk is a key heavy industry region, the second after the Donbas, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian battlefield analysts DeepState assessed on Tuesday that Russia now occupies two villages just inside the region, Zaporizke and Novohryhorivka.

However, Ukraine's military has denied this, stating that the military "continues to control" Zaporizke despite Russia's advances and "active hostilities" are ongoing in the area around Novohryhorivka.

In response, Russia's defence ministry released an image claiming to show Russian troops inside Zaporizke as apparent proof of their advances.

It comes as negotiations continue, with officials attempting to strike a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia following Donald Trump's Alaska Summit with Vladimir Putin.

