Russian general shot several times in Moscow 'assassination attempt'
| Updated: 1h ago
A Russian general believed to be responsible for intelligence and hybrid operations against Ukraine is in hospital after being shot in an assassination attempt in Moscow.
An unknown assailant fired several shots at Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in a residential building in the northwest of the city this morning before they fled, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.
Alexeyev is deputy chief of the main directorate of general staff at the Russian Defence Ministry.
A search to find the assailant is under way.
