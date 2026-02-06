A ⁠Russian general believed to be responsible for intelligence and hybrid operations against Ukraine is in hospital after ‌being ‌shot in an assassination attempt in Moscow.

An unknown assailant fired several shots at ​Lieutenant ​General Vladimir ‍Alexeyev in a residential building in the northwest of the city this morning before they fled, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Alexeyev is deputy chief of the main directorate ‌of general staff at ‌the Russian Defence Ministry.

A search to find the assailant is under way.

More follows