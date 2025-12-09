Yvette Cooper announces sanctions against Russia and China-linked groups. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Yvette Cooper accused Vladimir Putin’s Russia of waging “information warfare” as she unveiled a sweeping package of sanctions targeting Moscow-linked organisations accused of running sprawling disinformation operations across Europe.

The Foreign Secretary said Russian agencies were responsible for “vast malign online networks” pushing propaganda and false narratives, warning that the activity went far beyond any normal political discourse. In a speech at the Foreign Office, Ms Cooper said: “This isn’t about legitimate debate on contentious issues. We have wide-ranging debates with strong views on all sides on many things, but this is about state-backed organisations who seek to do us harm, pursuing malign aims. “So we should call out this for what it is: Russian information warfare, and we are defending ourselves.” Central to the sanctions package is Rybar, a media outlet whose Telegram empire has become one of Moscow’s most influential online propaganda channels. Read more: Ukraine to present new peace plan to Trump's top team as Zelenskyy rules out handing land to Russia Read more: British troops battle snow and sub-zero cold in war games near Russian border

Ms Cooper announced measures against the outlet and its co-owner, Mikhail Sergeevich Zvinchuk, noting that its network of affiliates in 28 languages “reaches millions worldwide using classic Kremlin manipulation tactics, including fake investigations and AI-driven content”. “Masquerading as an independent body, Rybar is, in fact, partially co-ordinated by the presidential administration and receiving funding from the Russian state corporation, Rostec, and working with members of the Russian intelligence services,” she said. The move was followed by sanctions against Pravfond, which Estonia has described as a GRU front, as well as Euromore and Golos. Ms Cooper said: “Leaked reports suggest Pravfond finances pushing Kremlin narratives to Western audiences as well as bankrolling legal defences for convicted Russian assassins and arms traffickers.” According to the Foreign Office, Pravfond is alleged to have funnelled money to Euromore and Golos, described as “nominally independent news outlets” which conceal their Russian-state links while spreading “Kremlin propaganda targeting Ukraine”.