"We must continue to increase pressure on Putin", Yvette Cooper said on social media. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The UK "stands with our Estonian allies", the Foreign Secretary has said after Russian jets violated the eastern European country’s airspace.

Estonia’s foreign ministry said three Russian jets entered its air space without permission on Friday and remained there for 12 minutes, the third violation of Nato air space in a little more than a week. The aircraft were intercepted by Nato jets, a spokesperson for the alliance confirmed, while Estonia summoned Russia’s senior diplomat in Tallinn over the incident. Read More: Three Russian jets enter Estonian airspace as NATO scrambles fighters Read More: Trump admits Putin 'really let me down' as peace talks over Ukraine conflict stall

NATO jets scrambled in Estonia. Picture: Alamy

Yvette Cooper wrote on social media: "The UK stands with our Estonian allies, following yet another reckless incursion into NATO airspace by Russia. "We must continue to increase pressure on Putin, including driving forward the important new economic sanctions announced by the UK & EU in recent days.” EU high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas described the incident as an "extremely dangerous provocation" which "further escalates tension in the region", and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "testing the West’s resolve". The incursion came 10 days after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and six days after another Russian drone was intercepted flying over Romania. The incident over Poland prompted Prime Minister Donald Tusk to warn that his country was the closest to "open conflict" it had been since the Second World War, while the UK announced it would provide Warsaw with extra air cover in the form of RAF jets.