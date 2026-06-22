Grigory Nekhoroshev was "never forgiven" by his county's leader after exposing a rumoured separation

By Alex Storey

A Russian journalist said to be an enemy of Vladimir Putin has been found dead after suffering "mushroom poisoning" in Latvia where he was living in exile after exposing his leader's secret relationship almost 20 years ago.

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Grigory Nekhoroshev, 69, was editor at a newspaper which reported the Russian leader's plan to divorce his wife Lyudmila Putina and marry Olympic athlete Alina Kabaeva instead in 2008. Mr Nekhoroshev died in Riga, the capital city of Latvia, where he had lived in exile as a political refugee for 11 years. According to reports, the pensioner died at his home there after eating mushrooms which he found in the yard of the property. Read more: Russian troop build-up threatens city seen as key to seizing Ukraine's Donbas Read more: 'There's smoke over your capital now': Inside Ukraine’s unprecedented drone strike that set Moscow refinery ablaze in ‘message to Putin’

Alina Kabaeva (right), former Olympic and World Champion. Picture: Alamy

It is believed Mr Nekhoroshev frequently foraged mushrooms but those he collected turned out to be poisonous. Those close to him described him as being "quite nervous’" while in Riga about a possible attack by assassins working for Putin. Igors Vatoļins, another Russian journalist who saw Mr Nekhoroshev shortly before he died, said: "Nekhoroshev was the first to reveal the name of Putin’s common-law wife, rhythmic gymnastics champion Alina Kabaeva. "Putin clearly did not forgive him for that." The newspaper, Moskovsky Korrespondent, ended up closing and secret services interrogated Mr Nekhoroshev and issued threats before he fled.

Putin reportedly never forgave Mr Nekhoroshev. Picture: Alamy