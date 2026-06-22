Russian journalist found dead from 'mushroom poisoning' after revealing Putin's secret relationship
Grigory Nekhoroshev was "never forgiven" by his county's leader after exposing a rumoured separation
A Russian journalist said to be an enemy of Vladimir Putin has been found dead after suffering "mushroom poisoning" in Latvia where he was living in exile after exposing his leader's secret relationship almost 20 years ago.
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Grigory Nekhoroshev, 69, was editor at a newspaper which reported the Russian leader's plan to divorce his wife Lyudmila Putina and marry Olympic athlete Alina Kabaeva instead in 2008.
Mr Nekhoroshev died in Riga, the capital city of Latvia, where he had lived in exile as a political refugee for 11 years.
According to reports, the pensioner died at his home there after eating mushrooms which he found in the yard of the property.
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It is believed Mr Nekhoroshev frequently foraged mushrooms but those he collected turned out to be poisonous.
Those close to him described him as being "quite nervous’" while in Riga about a possible attack by assassins working for Putin.
Igors Vatoļins, another Russian journalist who saw Mr Nekhoroshev shortly before he died, said: "Nekhoroshev was the first to reveal the name of Putin’s common-law wife, rhythmic gymnastics champion Alina Kabaeva.
"Putin clearly did not forgive him for that."
The newspaper, Moskovsky Korrespondent, ended up closing and secret services interrogated Mr Nekhoroshev and issued threats before he fled.
Putin never publicly acknowledged his relationship with Kabaeva, now 43.
In 2023, A Russian rocket scientists also died after mysteriously being poisoned with what the country's media stated was from eating edible mushrooms.
Professor Vitaly Melnikov, 77, had headed the Department of Rocket and Space Systems at RSC Energia before becoming suddenly seriously ill days before he died.
A Moscow newspaper claimed that inedible mushrooms were the reason for his sudden downturn in health.
Russian doctors were unable to save Melkinov from the "severe poisoning" that he suffered - as he battled against his fate for more than two weeks after he fell ill.