A disturbing video shows African foreign nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine being mocked and described as “disposable” by their commanders, fuelling accusations that Moscow is using vulnerable migrants as cannon fodder to plug battlefield losses.

The footage, which began circulating on social media this week, shows a group of African recruits dressed in Russian EMR (Digital Flora) camouflage, singing and dancing in a snowy forest clearing. While the men appear to be boosting their own morale, the audio from the laughing Russian officer filming them tells a darker story. "Oh, look how many disposables there are," the cameraman is heard saying in Russian. As the recruits continue to chant a rhythmic song, the Swahili phrase "Nawaka moto" (The fire is burning). The officer adds dismissively: "They're even singing, so joyful. It's okay, they'll go to 'the bay' [the frontline] now, and they'll be singing a different tune." The video is the latest in a growing body of evidence suggesting foreign nationals, particularly from Africa, are being deceived or coerced into fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Read more: Tricked into war: Inside the Russian deception operation luring foreign nationals to fight in Ukraine Read more: From Discord to death: Untrained African men being tricked into fighting Russia's war in Ukraine, via video game chat

LBC has previously reported multiple accounts of African men recruited through false job offers, online gaming platforms and so-called honeytrap operations on Telegram. Many say they only discovered they had been enlisted as soldiers after arriving in Russia or reaching the battlefield.

One such case is that of Bankoli Machi, a 36-year-old auto mechanic from Nigeria, who was captured by Ukrainian forces. Speaking after his detention, Mr Machi said he believed he had accepted a construction job in Russia, with promised pay of around 500,000 naira. “I came to Russia to work,” he said. “I did not know that I was coming to join soldier.” He said the paperwork he was given was written entirely in Russian and that he relied on intermediaries to tell him where to sign. Read more: Russia using Africans as cannon fodder - as video emerges of solider with landmine strapped to chest Russia has been repeatedly accused of using foreign recruits in particularly dangerous roles. Separate video footage circulating online appears to show an African man with a landmine strapped to his chest, being taunted by a Russian soldier.

