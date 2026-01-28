Barron Trump called the police while on a video call to a friend. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A Russian MMA fighter has been found guilty of assault after Donald Trump’s youngest son contacted police to report an attack he saw while on a video call.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barron Trump, 19, saw his friend being attacked by Matvei Rumiantsev in London on January 18 last year, a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court was told. The US president’s son told a City of London Police operator: “I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up.” Rumiantsev was jealous of young Trump’s relationship with the woman, the court heard. Read more: Meet Trump's 'peace board': Tyrants and despots join Tony Blair as President unveils his blueprint for Gaza

Barron Trump with his mother Melania. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old, who lived in Canary Wharf, east London, was convicted on Wednesday of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice. He was found not guilty of one count of rape and intentional strangulation relating to the same date when Mr Trump made his report to police and another count of rape and assault alleged to have occurred in November 2024. Barron’s dramatic phone call was played in court, with the young American telling police: “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up. “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.” Barron then got into an argument with the 999 operator, before being told: “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?” He replied: “I met her on social media. “She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now.” He added: “So sorry for being rude.”

View of Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Alamy