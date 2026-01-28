Russian MMA fighter guilty of attacking ex-girlfriend while she was on 'life-saving' call with Barron Trump
A Russian MMA fighter has been found guilty of assault after Donald Trump’s youngest son contacted police to report an attack he saw while on a video call.
Barron Trump, 19, saw his friend being attacked by Matvei Rumiantsev in London on January 18 last year, a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court was told.
The US president’s son told a City of London Police operator: “I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up.”
Rumiantsev was jealous of young Trump’s relationship with the woman, the court heard.
The 22-year-old, who lived in Canary Wharf, east London, was convicted on Wednesday of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.
He was found not guilty of one count of rape and intentional strangulation relating to the same date when Mr Trump made his report to police and another count of rape and assault alleged to have occurred in November 2024.
Barron’s dramatic phone call was played in court, with the young American telling police: “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.
“It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”
Barron then got into an argument with the 999 operator, before being told: “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?”
He replied: “I met her on social media.
“She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now.”
He added: “So sorry for being rude.”
Barron replied to investigating police in May in an email which said “what I saw was very brief indeed but indeed prevalent”, jurors were told.
It continued: “I didn’t expect her to pick up due to the difference in the time zone to the fact I am in the USA, the phone was answered but not by her, to my dismay.
“The individual who picked up the phone was a shirtless man with darkish hair, although I didn’t get a good look, this view lasted maybe one second and I was racing with adrenaline.
“The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian. The guy had hung up. This whole interaction had lasted 5 to 7 seconds.”
Prosecutor Serena Gates said that Rumiantsev was jealous of the woman’s friendship with Mr Trump, perhaps because of his “public profile”.
She told jurors to note Mr Trump’s “urgent” and “worried” tone in the call to police.