Russian man jailed after assaulting woman during video call with Donald Trump's youngest son Barron
A man who assaulted a woman while she was on a video call to Donald Trump's youngest son has been jailed for four years.
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Barron Trump, 19, the youngest of the US President's children, dialled 999 from the US after he saw the woman, who was in the UK, being attacked by Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev.
Rumiantsev, 22, was found guilty of two charges in January at Snaresbrook Crown Court - assault occasioning actual bodily harm between 17 and 18 January last year, and perverting the course of justice.
The second charge came after Rumiantsev wrote to the victim from prison asking her to withdraw her allegations.
Prosecutors said the Russian was jealous of the woman's friendship with the US president's son, possibly because of his "public profile".
Barron had been hailed as 'saving the woman’s life' after she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend.
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Rumiantsev was also accused of rape and intentional strangulation relating to the same date - charges that he was acquitted of by the jury.
Mr Trump made his report to police, with another count of rape and assault linked to an incident in November 2024.
During sentencing, the judge confirmed that Rumiantsev would be deported after finishing the remainder of his sentence.
"That sentence should mean you're automatically liable to deportation," he said.
During the case, the court heard how Matvei Rumiantsev had answered her phone as Barron attempted a FaceTime call to the woman.
Turning the screen to the woman, the victim was captured crying on the floor - a scene Barron described as "brief but prevalant".
In a transcript of the 999 call he made to the City of London Police, Trump said: "Oh I'm calling from the US, uh I just got a call from a girl, you know, she's getting beat up."
Rumiantsev had shown "no remorse" according to the judge, as he continued to deny all allegations against him.
The call, played to the court, saw Barron say: “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”
Barron then got into an argument with the 999 operator, before being told: “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?”
He replied: “I met her on social media.
“She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now.”
He added: “So sorry for being rude.”