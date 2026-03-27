Russian Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, was jailed for four years after assaulting woman during video call with Donald Trump's youngest son Barron. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who assaulted a woman while she was on a video call to Donald Trump's youngest son has been jailed for four years.

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Barron Trump, 19, the youngest of the US President's children, dialled 999 from the US after he saw the woman, who was in the UK, being attacked by Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev. Rumiantsev, 22, was found guilty of two charges in January at Snaresbrook Crown Court - assault occasioning actual bodily harm between 17 and 18 January last year, and perverting the course of justice. The second charge came after Rumiantsev wrote to the victim from prison asking her to withdraw her allegations. Prosecutors said the Russian was jealous of the woman's friendship with the US president's son, possibly because of his "public profile". Barron had been hailed as 'saving the woman’s life' after she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. Read more: Republicans ‘storm out’ of Iran briefing as they claim US ‘war machine’ is trying to put boots on ground Read more: Donald Trump ‘considering sending 10,000 more troops to Middle East’

Barron Trump was on the call with the woman when the assault took place, with the US President's son dialling 999. Picture: Getty

Rumiantsev was also accused of rape and intentional strangulation relating to the same date - charges that he was acquitted of by the jury. Mr Trump made his report to police, with another count of rape and assault linked to an incident in November 2024. During sentencing, the judge confirmed that Rumiantsev would be deported after finishing the remainder of his sentence. "That sentence should mean you're automatically liable to deportation," he said. During the case, the court heard how Matvei Rumiantsev had answered her phone as Barron attempted a FaceTime call to the woman.

Barron Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Picture: Alamy